The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
16m

I pray your assessment is correct!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lowell Garner's avatar
Lowell Garner
2m

I also pray that RFK is unstoppable. To see PSR’s name on the list is appalling, considering its mission: “… to protect human life from the greatest threats to health and survival.” But it is certainly not surprising considering that institutions we once trusted are now aligned with Big Pharma, Big Ag and the legacy media!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture