By Adam Garrie, Contributor, The MAHA Report

CNN recently named HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the most nationally popular member of the Trump administration and yet on November 5, a group organizing itself under the name “March for Health & Science” will be demonstrating against Secretary Kennedy.

However, unlike organic political expressions, a new explosive article from health freedom advocate and investigative journalist Sayer Ji has revealed that this event is one of many organized by a web of nefarious groups representing major vested interests that have no relationship with authentic grassroots politics.

Ji’s research shows that powerful organizations representing the pharmaceutical industry and medical experts largely discredited due to their statements on Covid are part of the same well-funded campaign to remove Kennedy from office. Moreover, so is one man – Dr. Peter Daszak – who has close ties to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology.

While Kennedy has devoted his time at HHS to breaking the bureaucratic and corporate deadlock at federal public health organizations, the vested interests he has been fighting have been pushing back by attempting to sabotage him and the MAHA movement. According to Ji, they will stop at nothing short of impeachment.

Ji points to an anti-Kennedy initiative called the “March for Health & Science,” which, according to its own materials, cites “no fewer than seven petitions.” These, Ji writes, were “launched in parallel by different partner organizations – all funneling into the call for Kennedy to step down. The petitions come from Stand Up for Science, Physicians for a Healthy Democracy, Nurses for America, Free Speech for the People, MoveOn, the Committee to Protect Health Care, and the Science Accountability Institute.

These shell organizations each targeted their literature at different audiences in an attempt to convey a broad-based coalition of anti-Kennedy voices. In reality, the source of each seemingly organic movement is centralized and highly professional.

There are other newly created entities that recently have been stood-up for the sole purpose of lobbying and propagandizing against Kennedy. Ji names the Science Accountability Institute (SAI), only a month old, as a de-facto subsidiary of the Accountability Journalism Institute (AJI), a pro-censorship group.

Ji also recounts that the board of AJI is filled with many of the discredited Covid-era scientists who maintain a grudge against Kennedy. According to Ji, “The board’s membership includes figures like Dr. Angela Rasmussen (virologist prominent on social media debunking lab-leak ideas), Dr. David H. Gorski (a noted online anti-’quackery’ crusader), Dr. Natalia Solenkova (critical care physician known for countering COVID ‘misinformation’ on Twitter), and Dr. Peter Hotez, the vaccine developer who tangled publicly with RFK Jr. over debates, and recently declared that NATO should be brought in to deal with the security threat represented by ‘Anti-vaxxers.’”

At the heart of the anti-Kennedy campaigns against the HHS Secretary is Daszak, the former CEO of the infamous EcoHealth Alliance, an organization that funnelled public funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology from which the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged.

The reader might recall that Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance were debarred from receiving federal grant money for five years in the final days of the Biden administration. Daszak’s congressional testimony in 2024 was shocking because it revealed him to be evasive and deceptive.

Daszak denied funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Lab despite a confrontation by Congress Member Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and an email, later leaked, in which he stated that he was in fact funding exactly that kind of research. Daszak also claimed that the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab had a “very good bio-safety level.”

According to Ji, Daszak is intent on mobilizing public opinion in favor of vaccines, in order for lucrative “vaccine research” to continue, despite Kennedy’s view that risk assessment should be prioritized over fast-tracking novel vaccines.

In other words, the man at the center of the plot to remove Secretary Kennedy is himself responsible for the reckless behavior that led to over 1 million Covid-19 deaths in the United States.

Ji further writes, “For a man like Daszak, deeply invested in the narrative of the benevolent scientific establishment, the rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – a prominent lab-leak proponent and vaccine critic – to head HHS would have been unthinkable. Yet after the 2024 election, that’s exactly what happened: a new presidency brought Kennedy into the Cabinet. It is therefore unsurprising that Daszak has now surfaced as a leading agitator against RFK Jr. Freed from his official duties, he’s taken on what he likely sees as a moral (and personal) mission to ‘save science’ from Kennedy.”

Constitutionally, Kennedy can only be removed through impeachment or a decision by President Trump to fire him. As Kennedy and Trump are close allies, the real danger arises from the midterm elections next year, should they result in a change of majority control in Congress. While the Senate holds a high threshold for the removal of a federal official from his or her office, a Democrat-led House of Representatives would almost certainly move to impeach both Kennedy and the president.

Many of the names of groups calling for Kennedy’s termination or impeachment are new but Ji explains that both the ‘playbook’ and the deep-pocketed individuals behind these groups are familiar.

At its core, Ji calls the campaigns against Kennedy a defense of the “old order” in both Washington and the pharmaceutical-industrial complex to remove the outsider who is exposing their pro-Big Pharma agency.

Daszak, who many argue should be criminally charged, is the perfect representative of old guard Big Pharma that has wrecked economies, negatively impacted the education of an entire generation of children, and played God in dangerous experiments that killed millions.

Ji’s article ends with a direct appeal to Kennedy supporters to “stand firm.”

He writes, “The ferocity of the opposition against him is, in a way, a testament to the impact of his actions. Powerful people do not mobilize like this against trivial or ineffectual figures. They are throwing everything at Kennedy because he is making a difference – rolling back policies they crafted, uncovering data they’d rather keep hidden, empowering voices they tried to censor.”

So when you read about “March for Health & Science” taking to the streets of Washington on November 5, be advised: they’re no fringe group but part of an orchestrated campaign to oust the man who dares to challenge their ruthless cabal.

But they will fail because Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have truth on their side and the American people recognize it.