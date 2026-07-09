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Truth Seeker
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This article is not clear at all. "Vaping" is not necessarily a way to ingest tobacco.

A "vape" was so named originally as a way for weed smokers to bypass the most toxic components of smoking joints or pipes. That usage had no inclusions making it more toxic.

Individuals knowing nothing about health like the convenience of cartridges with

their payload of toxic inclusions. That has nothing to due with the original "vapes"

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