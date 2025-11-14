By The MAHA Report

None of the legacy media has been able to invite Cheryl Hines on their platform to talk only about her new book, Unscripted. In fact, nearly all have used the book as yet another opportunity to hurl loaded questions about her husband, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. Some of those interviewers, such as on The View, have lobbed mean-spirited attacks that dig up tired and untrue tropes about Kennedy.

Hines, of course, has come prepared for such questions and handled them deftly, with poise and with respect for the journalists who asked them.

One interviewer who didn’t fall in line with the madding crowd is Armstrong Williams, who owns The Baltimore Sun and runs his own show, The Armstrong Williams Show. For one, he clearly read Hines’ book, cover to cover.

Williams asks Hines pointed questions about her life, as captured in the memoir. He asks her how she processes loss (she lost a brother and a nephew) and also how she’s managed to maintain such an excellent relationship with her ex-husband, Paul, the father of their child, Cat.

“You feel angry and you start missing them immediately and then you think … so my life is never going to be good after this because the person’s gone,” Hines tells Williams. “And you have time with it and then you realize the person is still with you, just in a different way. You’re not going to be able to pick up the phone and talk to that person, but now they’re inside you ….They’re all with me all the time, and give me strength and make me laugh.”

When Williams turns to the subject of Kenendy, he asks Hines to recount the day, after the assassination attempt on President Trump, when she and Bobby flew to Milwaukee to meet Trump – she for the first time.

“Bobby ran for president and he was still running at the time when the assassination attempt on President Trump happened,” Hines tells Armstrong. “And President Trump wanted to talk to Bobby and so Bobby flew to Milwaukee… And I flew to Milwaukee because I was gonna talk to Bobby when he got out of that meeting. And then, when I landed, security said, “ma’am, we’re taking you right to the meeting” – the same one her husband was having with President Trump.

That meeting would change her life. On first meeting the president, Hines tells Williams, “He was very kind and warm to me.”

Cheryl Hines’ memoir is available via this link, Unscripted. Her full interview with Armstrong Williams will soon be posted on this link.