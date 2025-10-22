By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

“What if everything we were told about the science around vaccines is wrong?” – Tony Lyons, Co-founder, MAHA Action.

The documentary An Inconvenient Study, a film by Del Bigtree and his Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), amplifies the question Lyons posed to a crowd assembled at the September MAHA Institute Round Table on Autism in Washington, D.C.

The film centers on data from the renown Henry Ford Health Foundation (HFHF), which compared the health outcomes of children who were not vaccinated with children who were.

In 2018, the lead researcher, Dr. Marcus Zervos, agreed to do the study after meeting with Bigtree and Attorney Aaron Siri. Zervos promised to publish the study regardless of the results. If the research showed that vaccinated were healthier than the unvaccinated, Bigtree pointed out, “It would be an opportunity to counter the criticisms of people who question vaccine safety.”

According to Bigtree, Zervos said he was willing to do the research and publish the study because he was close to retirement. A staunchly pro-vaccine doctor, Zevros appeared hopeful that the results would demonstrate the positive health outcomes of vaccinated children.

However, the HFHF study – Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study – showed exactly the opposite.

The results are devastating to those who advocate for America’s current vaccine regimen.

“This study found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination,” the study concluded – not at all what Zevros hoped.

It continues, “This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema, autoimmune disease, and neurodevelopmental disorders. This suggests that in certain children, exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions.”

The HFHF study quotes experts on the record even though Dr. Zervos and the HFHF backed away from their promise to publish their findings. The HFHF has sent cease and desist letters to Bigtree and ICAN in an effort to suppress An Inconvenient Study, and all coverage of the study, which they claim has not passed peer review. The HFHF is determined to censor the results of the study, and to keep it out of accredited scientific journals and the public view.

From what is presented in the film, it appears that the paper was never submitted for publication even though the study protocols lined up with the design for a vaxed/un-vaxed study established by the Centers for Disease Control years prior to the start of the research.

The documentary lays out the history and scientific issues leading up to the paper. The study results are not really surprising as previous vaxed/un-vaxed studies, albeit with smaller sample sizes, showed similar trends. But the study is more convincing than previous studies, perhaps because it draws from a robust sample population: “A total of 18,468 consecutive subjects met eligibility criteria for the study, of which 1,957 had no exposure to vaccination and 16,511 had received at least one vaccine during their enrollment in the plan with various levels of exposure.”

Vaxed/un-vaxed studies were presented and evaluated in the Skyhorse Publishing book, Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (prior to his becoming Secretary of Health and Human Services) and Brian Hooker. Del Bigtree wrote the foreword.

The vaccine study featured such people as Dr. Paul Thomas, who published his own vaxed/un-vaxed study in November of 2020 with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, a contributor to The MAHA Report.

In the film, we’re shown how Dr. Thomas’ scientific integrity was rewarded by his state’s medical board, which promptly revoked Dr. Thomas’ medical license. Thomas stands by his research. The unpublished HFHF paper supports the results that he and Lyons-Weiler found.

Thomas’ presence in the documentary reminds viewers of the importance of moral courage.

But while Dr. Thomas stood up, Dr. Zervos sat down.

To understand Zervos’ reasons for changing his mind, Del Bigtree’s filmmaking team secretly recorded a dinner with Dr. Zervos, during which he says, “The study was good…but I will be fired if I publish it. I don’t want to go through that.”

Zervos was not the man he was just a few years ago.

Why did Zervos change his mind?

He has had a stellar career. He’s the scientist who called out the State of Michigan over the lead levels in Flint’s water system. At that time he was hailed as a public health hero.

Then along comes this thing called the Covid pandemic and Zervos makes a catastrophic mistake. He published a paper in 2020 proving that hydroxychloroquine is effective against the virus.

As An Inconvenient Study reveals, Zervos’ study was immediately attacked by the mainstream media. The man once praised for his environmentalism was soon labeled ‘conspiracy theorist’ and vilified.

Sound familiar?

Enter Dr. Anthony Fauci to tell the American public, in a flurry of interviews on legacy media, that we shouldn’t take hydroxychloroquine, despite its endorsement by President Trump.

In 2020, Fauci was at the height of his influence – the most powerful public health authority on earth. He controlled millions of research dollars. He was ‘America’s doctor,’ addressing the public almost daily. Fauci was the guy people listened to as the world was fraying before our eyes.

But Bigtree’s film sees Fauci differently. In An Inconvenient Study, the film offers insights into what the vaccinated and unvaccinated can teach us.

We need to acknowledge the facts presented in Impact of Childhood Vaccination. If vaccinated children are less healthy than unvaccinated children, the nation needs to know that, consequences be damned.

We also need to hold Fauci and the other perpetrators of the Covid pandemic responsible for creating the climate of fear, censorship and politicized science.

Until that happens, there will be more researchers who make Zervos’ choice.

Takeaways:

An Inconvenient Study, a documentary, investigates research from the Henry Ford Health Foundation that compares health outcomes in vaccinated children with those within families who choose not to vaccinate their children.

The study concludes: “exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination.”

The film also shows the damaging effects of Covid era’s public health dictates.

An Inconvenient Study is available for download at ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network.