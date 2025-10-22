The MAHA Report

Guy Montag, E-451
7h

“.. it appears that the paper was never submitted for publication even though the study protocols lined up with the design for a vaxed/un-vaxed study established by the Centers for Disease Control years prior to the start of the research.” {Updated my comment with *6 & *7]

On September 25th, on his show “The HighWire,” Del Bigtree reported that HFH had sent ICAN a cease-and-desist” letter on Sept 19th. He showed excerpts including, “the truth is that the draft study did not proceed past initial co-author and internal independent peer reviews and was never submitted due to significant and serious flaws in its data and methodology.” (@5:13)*6

Detroit Free Press reporter Kristen Shamus interviewed Christine Cole Johnson (HFH Chair of Public Health Science)*17 who was the boss of the study's co-author Dr. Lois Lamerato. Johnson claimed “she” [Dr. Lois Lamerato] came to her with concerns about her “draft” ...” Johnson called the “fatally flawed” study “among the "worst studies I've ever seen” … "If this had been submitted to a journal of any credibility, they would have laughed it off." She described what she alleged were “multiple problems with the design … [five serious] flaws*7 in research.”

In contrast to Johnson's claim, I think that Aaron Siri (ICAN's attorney who presented the study at the Sept 9th hearing) tells a more credible story about what actually happened during the so-called HFH “internal peer review” process:

“The study was “set to be submitted for publication [not a “draft”] in a medical journal after it was completed, but the researchers did not go through with the submission. I met with Dr . Lamerto ask why it was not submitted. She reaffirmed that she and Dr. Zervos both thought their study was well designed, executed, and worthy of publication [so much for Johnson's claim that Lamerato “had concerns”]*12

“The issue, she [Lamerato] explained, was that the higher-ups [Johnson, etc.] at Henry Ford Health, to whom she was required to send a copy before submission, made it plain that they did not want it submitted for publication.”*12

“I [Siri] kept asking what the substantive grounds were for not submitting. The reasons provided [HFH's & Johnson's list of “serious flaws”]*7 were easily addressed. They were all plainly pretextual … they were excuses, not reasons to not submit for publication. The real reason it was not submitted for publication, no doubt, was because of its finding that vaxxed children suffered from multiple times the rate of various serious ailments.”*12

Why did Zervos fear losing his career? I believe the answer lies with HFH's so-called “internal independent peer review.” This appears to be Henry Ford PR speak for “your bosses gate-keep your work and shove it in a drawer if they don't like it”! Although, it's not clear to me how your bosses are your “peers”? Or how an employee is “independent” of his bosses!).

REFERENCES:

*6: “The HighWire” (9/25/25 Episode 443) https://rumble.com/v6zgl0m-episode-443-cease-and-desist.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a @4:03 Cease & Desist Letter and trailer with hidden camera footage.

*7: Henry Ford Health, “Henry Ford Health Denounces Claim That System Suppressed Research, Cautions Against Dangerous Viral Disinformation and Misinformation” (9/26/250 https://www.henryford.com/news/2025/09/vaccine-study-henry-ford-health

*12: Excerpts from Aaron Sir's book, pp. 242-243, “Vaccines, Amen” https://www.amazon.com/Vaccines-Amen-Religion-Aaron-Siri-ebook/dp/B0D486KY77?ref_=ast_author_mpb

*17: 10/07/25 – Kristen Jordan Shamus, “Henry Ford Health warns anti-vaccine group to stop using info from 'fatally flawed' project” was published in The Detroit Free Press (Detroit Free Press) https://www.freep.com/story/news/health/2025/10/07/henry-ford-health-vaccine-study-informed-consent-action-network/86372042007/

Note: If you want more details on my take, see my pinned comments (about 23 pages) at Steve Kirsch's post https://kirschsubstack.com/p/my-email-to-henry-ford-media-relations. Since then, I've been revising my comments into a 30-page series that I will put out later this week in my forthcoming Substack “The Feral Firefighter”

6h

"In 2018, the lead researcher, Dr. Marcus Zervos, agreed to do the study after meeting with Bigtree and Attorney Aaron Siri."

. . .

On Sept 9, 2025, the Henry Ford Study*24 was finally introduced to the public by ICAN attorney Aaron Siri during a hearing conducted by Senator Ron Johnson*2

I'd suggest reading Aaron Siri's written Senate testimony which walks a reader through the Henry Ford Study (modified from CH 12 of Siri's excellent new book "Vaccines, Amen") https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Siri-Testimony-1.pdf(modified

REFERENCES:

*2: 9/09/25 – How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/how-the-corruption-of-science-has-impacted-public-perception-and-policies-regarding-vaccines/

*24: “Henry Ford Study” Zervos, et al “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children A Birth Cohort Study” (2020, unpublished, in 9/09/25 Congressional Record) https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Entered-into-hearing-record-Impact-of-Childhood-Vaccination-on-Short-and-Long-Term-Chronic-Health-Outcomes-in-Children-A-Birth-Cohort-Study.pdf

