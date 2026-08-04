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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
2h

I may be wrong, but after reading THE REAL ANTHONY FAUCI, by RFK Jr, I’d say RFK Jr IS the expert. At least on AF if not on the entire plandemic.

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Andrew J. Cass's avatar
Andrew J. Cass
2h

Yeah, nice try. She’s an embarrassment and CNN is an insult to the intelligence of the American people. It only takes about a 1st grade IQ to see it by now.

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