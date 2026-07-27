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Jacqueline Klar's avatar
Jacqueline Klar
Jul 27

Unfortunately, the answer to this crisis begins with a repeal of the provisions of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 that afford liability immunity to operators. This is a heinous and unconscionable provision: plaintiffs can't sue even if they have overwhelming evidence of harm. And there is no compensation fund. Between this, the PREP Act, and Durnell, we see clearly that our Congress is the friend of corporations and the enemy of the people. It's been 30 years -- it's time to repeal the Telecommunications Act of 1996!

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Texas Evan's avatar
Texas Evan
Jul 27

I set my phone back to 4G/LTE. That should be the default setting for all mobile devices, with a warning that 5G/6G will cook your brain. 5G/6G should be outlawed. Its bad for every living thing.

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