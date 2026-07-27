The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacqueline Klar's avatar
Jacqueline Klar
2h

Unfortunately, the answer to this crisis begins with a repeal of the provisions of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 that afford liability immunity to operators. This is a heinous and unconscionable provision: plaintiffs can't sue even if they have overwhelming evidence of harm. And there is no compensation fund. Between this, the PREP Act, and Durnell, we see clearly that our Congress is the friend of corporations and the enemy of the people. It's been 30 years -- it's time to repeal the Telecommunications Act of 1996!

Reply
Share
Gianna Hale's avatar
Gianna Hale
1h

I’m so glad I read this article‼️ Something has got to be done. I can’t believe this isn’t a bigger issue not only in common health circles but especially in government. Anything harmful to our children should be red-flagged immediately‼️💯🚩🗼⚠️🚫🙅🏾‍♀️

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture