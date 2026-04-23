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llaw555's avatar
llaw555
5hEdited

I’ve seen so much pharmaceutical addiction it’s crazy. My daughter became addicted to pharmaceuticals and it destroyed her life before killing her. I lost that battle because she believed the false diagnosis given to her by a therapist. I teach fitness in a detox and over and over I see the same people return. It’s heartbreaking. It’s a money game. I’ve now witnessed 3 decades of destruction by a failed system that supports big pharma. The truth is connecting with nature is the way back. Understanding that nature demonstrates everything we need to learn. So yes, farms but also education. Not religious but spiritual education that helps people realize their individual purpose . This could potentially be exactly what’s needed if done properly.

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Robert Campbell MD's avatar
Robert Campbell MD
5h

The National Center for Healthy Veterans has a very impressive facility designed just like this. They serve service veterans with PTSD, anxiety, family trauma, and physical trauma. Full scale farming and lots of physical labor are central to the curriculum. There is a prominent faith based element. Housing for vets and their family is provided. All at no charge. Lastly there are full scale mental and physcial health services provided on campus. An immersive lifestyle reset is often just what is needed. This program is a nine month residency at Valor Farm in Altavista Virginia. I have seen miracles happen here.

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