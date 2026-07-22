The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1h

Chiropractic care was stopped by the Flexner Report produced by The Carnegie Foundation, along with John D. Rockefeller...who had patented petroleum based drugs to sell. This report put every other healing modality out of business to promote its illness producing drugs. JDR promoted the AMA ...getting doctors to join by promising them Higher Income & Prestige by promoting drugs...nothing about better health. 2400 years ago, Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine promoted nutrition, exercise and a healthy lifestyle...along with taking care of the spine...chiropractic care.

Reply
Share
Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
4h

Neonatal intensive care units are in desperate need of good chiropractic care.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture