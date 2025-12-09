By Louis Conte. Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

Robert Redfield, who held the position of CDC Director from March of 2018 through January 2021, has called for the removal of mRNA Covid vaccines from the marketplace.

In an interview set to air on December 9, on Epoch TV’s American Thought Leaders, Redfield reportedly told The Epoch Times, “I really would like to see the mRNA vaccine use curtailed, and personally, I’d like to see it eliminated, because I think there’s too many unknowns.”

Redfield is a virologist and medical doctor with fifty years of public health experience. As a former CDC Director, Redfield is the most prestigious member of the public health establishment to break ranks with old guard vaccinologists, who never criticize vaccines and insist that all vaccines are ‘safe and effective.’

“I don’t advocate the mRNA vaccines anymore…it turns your body into a spike protein production factory,” Redfield said, “And spike protein is a very immuno-toxic protein.”

Redfield indicated that he has come to his conclusions based on his medical practice, where he treats people who have Covid vaccine injuries and long covid diagnoses. Redfield has often emphasized that doctors must listen to and observe their patients.

The mRNA spike protein issues have caught the attention of a number of vaccine experts, both inside and outside the government.

In late August, Dr. Vinay Prasad, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), issued a decision to narrow the number of people who should receive the mRNA Covid vaccines in a “Director’s Decisional Memorandum.” He noted ongoing problems with the spike protein. “There is growing clinical evidence that spike protein which is generated as a result of vaccination may persist for some time in a subset of individuals,” he wrote.

A recently published peer-reviewed paper, Compound Impacts of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination . . ., by The McCullough Foundation, further supports Redfield’s call to end the era of mRNA Covid vaccines.

Open VAERS, which has reported on over two million adverse vaccine events since 1990, has documented 1.6 million Covid vaccine adverse events, including over 49,000deaths. This also supports Redfield’s call to remove mRNA vaccines.

Moreover, Redfield’s beliefs are buttressed by the FDA’s acknowledgement, in a leaked letter from Prasad, that Covid vaccines killed at least ten children.

While Redfield is a highly credentialed member of the mainstream medical establishment, he has always been willing to voice opinions that counter official consensus. Ultimately, he has often been proven correct. Redfield provides a history of his experiences countering accepted narratives in his new book, Redfield’s Warning: What I Learned (But Couldn’t Tell You) Might Save Your Life.

But challenging the mainstream narrative comes with a price. When Redfield expressed his belief that Covid was the result of an accidental lab leak, he was was roundly and ferociously criticized by legacy media. All available evidence now suggests that Redfield was correct. His book, Redfield’s Warning, in part tracks the perils of speaking truth to power. In a recent interview with Armstrong Williams, Redfield once again called for open, transparent and public analysis and debate of the nation’s preparedness for the next pandemic.

I should note that Redfield is not anti-vaccine. He has said he has taken the non-mRNA vaccines himself. He supports vaccination in the context of transparent vaccine safety data and informed consent. Still, he has stated in no uncertain terms that the Covid vaccine mandate was a catastrophic mistake and a key factor that led to the public’s declining faith in public health institutions.

Redfield supports Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., describing the secretary as a public health system “disruptor” who will transform the nation’s sick-care system into a health care system. “I believe that Kennedy will be the most consequential Secretary of Health in the nation’s history,” Redfield has said.

It takes one man with courage to recognize another man with courage.