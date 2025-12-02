By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

Dr. Vinay Prasad, the Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), recently informed his staff in a letter that an evaluation by the Office of Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance (OBPV) found at least ten children died from Covid vaccines. In discussing the evaluation, completed by a team led by Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg, Prasad called the number an “underestimate” due to “underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution.”

News of Prasad’s letter emerged as the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prepares for its next meeting, to be held December 4 and 5. In a Substack post, Dr. Robert Malone included Prasad’s letter and suggested its contents had been leaked.

Prasad noted in his letter that leaks have been a problem at CBER.

Prasad also noted that the Covid virus has “a steep age gradient – being at least 1000 times more likely to kill an 80-year-old than an 8-year-old,” but that post-vaccine myocarditis had the opposite pattern.

He continued, “Young, healthy boys, and men – those least likely to experience bad covid outcomes – bore the greatest risk. The risk was as high as (approximately) 200-330 per million doses given in the highest risk demographic groups.”

In other words, young people risked death from Covid vaccine-induced myocarditis, a vaccine that did not confer any benefit. As Prasad wrote, “Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death.”

Why on earth wasn’t any of this information made public?

Researchers studied 96 deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a passive reporting database understood to capture between 2% and 10% of vaccine adverse events.

Keep in mind that Hoeg’s team at OBPV studied a small sample of cases to reach their conclusions. As of the end of August, there are 29,012 myocarditis cases reported in VAERS. There are also 38,777 deaths reported. The revelation of these ten deaths attributed to Covid vaccination signals that there could be thousands of additional deaths.

This could well explain the ‘unexplained” deaths reported in Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022 and 2023, a book written by Ed Dowd.

In the United Kingdom, the phenomena of excess deaths in young adults has been captured in actuarial tables. Dr. John Campbell has called this “a disaster.” He’s also recently reported that excess deaths are now documented in the United States. More concerning, the excess death rate is not slowing down.

The Associated Press attacked Kennedy prior to his appointment as Secretary of Health and Human Services, criticizing him for writing the foreword to Cause Unknown, claiming that he was stoking fear of vaccines.

The mainstream media has refused to cover the issue of excess deaths among young people. There has been minimal coverage of Covid vaccine safety issues. Democrats and their media partners have vociferously attacked Kennedy and the ACIP recommendations to limit Covid vaccination to older adults.

Prasad described childhood deaths from Covid vaccines as a “profound revelation.” He continued, “For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

The Duplicity of Peter Marks

And who was responsible for these deaths? Prassad points the finger squarely at his CBER predecessor, Dr. Peter Marks.

Marks, overroad the recommendations of his two senior vaccine safety experts – Drs. Marion Gruber and Philip Krause – who advised him against requiring vaccines for all age groups. As reported by both Sharyl Attkisson and George F. Tidmarsh in Real Clear Policy, both Gruber and Krause resigned from their positions, strongly disagreeing with Marks’ decision.

Prasad reported that the two experts resigned in protest over two issues. “Dr. Marks insisted that annual boosters should be for all people – irrespective of age and risk – while Gruber and Krause preferred a risk-based, evidence-based approach,” Prassad said.

Gruber and Krause were right. Peter Marks was wrong. It is now clear that the approach suggested by two vaccine safety experts would have saved a significant number of young lives. Prasad added, “Dr. Marks pushed through a BLA (Biologics License Application) for the COVID-19 shots, which permitted the Biden administration to administer unethical COVID-19 mandates.”

After he resigned in March, Marks was lionized by the legacy media on news talk shows, such as CBS’s Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, for claiming that he opposed Kennedy. Ironically, Marks told Brennan that Kennedy stands against “transparency” and spreads “misinformation and lies.”

Marks told the AP that he denied the incoming HHS Secretary access to VAERS data because Kennedy would alter it. Marks, the man who wouldn’t listen to his own senior vaccine advisors, claimed Kennedy and his team would “write over it or erase the whole database.”

Marks denied the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services access to VAERS – a public, open database clearly under his Department’s purview. He accused Kennedy of planning to commit a federal felony, punishable by up to twenty years of incarceration under 18 USC 1519 – a baseless, idiotic claim.

The legacy media never prodded Marks to explain his bizarre comments. Instead, they treated him like royalty.

As of this writing, VAERS has not been deleted or altered. It is still here, reporting over 1.6 million adverse events due to Covid vaccines.

The VAERS data that Marks withheld from Kennedy likely held the truth about the damage that Marks’ decision caused – a more plausible explanation for his whacky claims.

We now must ask what the mainstream media refused to ask Marks: was he trying to conceal the Covid vaccine nightmare he unleashed on America’s youth?

Prasad points out that Marks was well aware of the myocarditis risk the Covid vaccine posed to young Americans. And he was not alone.

As noted in Senator Ron Johnson’s Majority Report, “Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination,” in May 2021 Israeli doctors had reported on vaccine-induced cases of myocarditis in their country.

And there’s more. The Majority Report reveals that the CDC had planned to deliver a formal warning about the risk of myocarditis as early as February 2021.

That month, CDC met officials met to discuss reported adverse reactions to Covid vaccines and noted, “There have been 19,536 VAERS reports (Moderna: 7,092 PfizerBioNTech: 12,444), including 1,287 reports of COVID-19 disease after vaccination and 980 death reports to VAERS. Of the death reports, 470 were from long term care facilities. Where known, the cause of death was often cardiovascular.”

In email exchanges on May 27, 2021, even after the plan to “nix” a Health Alert Network (“HAN”) message, Marks doubled down. He wrote that he did not feel any public warning about the myocarditis was warranted. “I need to ask for your patience with me,” he writes. “We still have concerns here if myocarditis and pericarditis have not actually signaled…Can you help me understand why we are doing this when pediatricians and others in the community already seem to be aware?”

The point, Dr. Marks, is that the public wasn’t aware.

While the controversy around Covid vaccine myocarditis brewed, Marks held video conference calls with people who reported that they were vaccine injured, as revealed in the Informed Consent Action Network’s presentation of Secret Recordings: The Real Peter Marks. The video is presented with a timeline of Marks’ decisions.

Marks failed to do anything about the reports of Covid vaccine injuries. As the ‘Secret Recordings’ video shows, he received communications from victims who reported devastating injuries and did and said nothing. Even worse, Marks’ failure to respond denied the Covid vaccine injured access to potential treatments.

Marks also questioned the myocarditis ‘signal’ that had appeared in multiple vaccine safety data sets (suggesting the medical community knew about the problem), and encouraged the CDC to keep the myocarditis issue from the public

Why, if not to protect himself and the CDC, would Marks want the public to remain in the dark about the potential for vaccine injury to young, healthy people being encouraged to take the jab?

Senator Johnson, for one, wants to get to the bottom of it. In April, he detailed his concerns in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel in April. Had the Marks regime deleted or destroyed agency records related to adverse events due to taking the Covid vaccine?

At CBER, Marks’ number one duty was to insure the safety of the vaccines he licensed. Did he fulfill his obligations as a regulator or was he too cozy with the industry he was ostensibly regulating? Was he actively monitoring vaccine safety databases for myocarditis issues in children? The evidence says ‘no.’ In fact, his actions indicate that he suppressed safety signals, including the VAERS reports of myocarditis in young Americans.

Marks was a vaccine promoter. He even starred in YouTube videos encouraging children to vaccinate against Covid-19. It’s not surprising that Marks is now employed by the pharmaceutical giant, Eli Lilly. At the CBER, he had their backs; now they, and other proud members of Big Pharma, have his back.

Which is part of the reason why it’s high time Senator Johnson keeps pushing Bondi and Patel to look more deeply into Marks.

Healthy children needlessly lost their lives. The truth about the data scandals at the CDC and other federal health agencies must come out. Marks and his former colleagues must be held responsible.