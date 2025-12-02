The MAHA Report

MissLadyK
16h

Every single doctor is responsible for every single action they take. Oh, I didn’t know. Oh, I was forced. Oh, I’m a moron. There is no excuse for any of these doctors not to know what they’re doing. They are responsible for every drug they prescribe, for every shot they give, for every piece of advice. Their authoritarian methods were a personal self enrichment program. There is no question they should be held accountable.

Willie Gillie
15hEdited

And they still are recommending older people get the jab. I have a sister that was in her sixties that did ok with her first injection. Her booster sent her health in a downward spiral. She lost so much weight before she died and she suffered immensely till it killed her.

Why would anyone recommend a bioweapon to any adult or child. You people and she was a real Jim jones Kool-Aid drinkers. I’m now convinced people are extremely naive and stupid. I miss my sister a lot but she made her choice and paid the ultimate price. Which is why I can’t fathom people playing Russian roulette with experimental RNA injections. It’s Stupidity at its highest level. Welcome to the new Dark Age Of Death/s

