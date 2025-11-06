By Adam Garrie, Contributor, The MAHA Report

On Thursday, live from the Oval Office, President Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, announced a new deal between the federal government and two of the world’s largest drug companies – United States’ Eli Lilly and Denmark’s Novo Nordisk.

The deal will allow Americans to purchase some of the world’s most popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs at sharply discounted prices. According to the agreement, prices of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 or less. Similarly, Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Orforglipron will drop from $1,086 per month to an average of $346.

As part of the new agreement, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk both have pledged to invest billions of dollars into onshoring drug manufacturing: Lilly, with a $10 billion investment; Novo Nordisk with $27 billion.

Secretary Kennedy called the deal a “momentous achievement,” adding, “Obesity is the number one driver of chronic disease. 50% of our adult population are obese or overweight.” However, Kennedy warned that weight loss drugs should not be seen as a panacea but instead an important “tool” in the broader fight against chronic disease that begins with healthier lifestyles, particularly among the young.

The discounted drugs will be available to Americans on the new government website, TrumpRX, which will be fully functional at the beginning of 2026.

In addition to discounts on TrumpRX, according to the White House, “The Medicare prices of Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound will be $245, less than half the prices proposed by the Biden administration on such drugs. State Medicaid programs will also have access to these medications at these prices.”

Other drugs from the two companies will also be sold at highly discounted prices on TrumpRX, including the diabetes treatment, Trulicity, and the migraine medicine, Emgality. Both of these drugs are made by Eli Lilly.

Novo Nordisk’s NovoLog and Tresiba, insulin treatments, will also be sold at a major discount.

These are the latest deals that the Trump administration have made with major drug companies, which have agreed to sell products to Americans based on the Most Favored Nations (MFN) principle; they all are aimed at lowering drug prices in the U.S. so that they are in-line with those in other developed countries.

During the announcement, Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay collapsed suddenly as Dr. Oz, an experienced cardiac surgeon, rushed to help before the White House medical unit took. The press conference was halted for approximately an hour. When it started again, the press learned that Findlay was alright.