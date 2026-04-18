On Saturday morning, President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) to, as he said, “accelerate access to new medical research and treatments based on psychedelic drugs.”

The EO makes it easier and quicker for the FDA to approve ibogaine and other psychedelics, and for doctors around the country to prescribe such drugs to treat people suffering from depression and other mental illnesses. [Ibogaine is currently illegal in the U.S., where it is classified as a ‘controlled substance’ with addictive qualities; the EO gives it a path toward legality.]

Before signing, President Trump said, “These treatments are currently in the advanced stages of clinical trials to ensure that they’re both safe and effective for the American patients.”

As he signed the EO in the Oval Office, the president was flanked by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and podcast host Joe Rogan, among others.

Following the signing, Rogan said, “I want to tell everybody how this happened. I sent President Trump some information. We have a gigantic opioid problem in this country, obviously. In 2024, more than 80,000 people died of overdoses. It’s a horrible number – and there’s more than five million people that are addicted to opioids in this country.”

Rogan continued, “With one dose of Ibogaine, more than 80-percent of people are free of that addiction. With two doses, it’s more than 90-percent. I sent him that information. The text message came back, ‘sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let’s do it.’ It was literally that quick!”

Rogan added that the country is finally free of laws prohibiting the use of certain psychedelics to treat mental illnesses – laws that have been in effect for more than half a century.

After the announcement, Secretary Kennedy posted on X, “Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership and for bringing hope to those living with mental illness.”

President Trump said Republican leaders had already committed $50 million to the ibogaine research and that the federal government had committed the same amount.

The president added, “Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life, just lead a happier life.”

Secretary Kennedy said, “We’re taking this decision, this decisive step to confront one of the most urgent public health challenges facing our nation – the mental health crisis.”

Kennedy continued, “More than 14 million Americans live with serious mental illness, and 1 in 4 adults experiences a diagnosable disorder each year. Suicide has risen by more than 30% over the past two decades, with another peak in recent years. Among veterans, more than 6,000 died by suicide each year since 2001. We have lost far more veterans to suicide than to combat.”

Rogan said, “I want to say that I’m here because of the man to my left, Bryan Hubbard [CEO of the nonprofit Americans for Ibogaine] and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry came on my podcast.”

Added Beatrice Birch, Executive Director of Inner Fire, a healing collective: “Today’s Executive Order is a remarkable first step toward addressing the mental health crisis. President Trump listened to those with first hand experience!”