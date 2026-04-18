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Louis Conte's avatar
Louis Conte
3h

These drugs are moved quickly to approval but have been studied in ongoing trial extensively as you can read here - https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9553847/

The article concluded with this statement: "Psychedelic therapies represent an exciting opportunity for psychiatry — allowing patients to achieve meaningful improvements in function, symptomatology, and overall outlook in a relatively short amount of time. Though many challenges, several of which we discussed here, lie ahead, we are optimistic about psychedelics’ — and psychiatry’s — future."

This is not what happened with Covid vaccines which were rammed through and mandated. This is a very different scenario. President Trump and Secretary Kenny are acting swiftly to prevent suffering.

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Dr. Marian Laderoute's avatar
Dr. Marian Laderoute
3h

Wow. I had no idea such an easy solution can be had to end this epidemic! Congrats to the WhiteHouse and Joe Rogan. (One wonders why it took so long?)

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