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Cate's avatar
Cate
3h

Kennedy is a GODSEND as the US secretary of Health. Public trust is very important to Kennedy. He is the people’s protector.

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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
3h

Yes, yes, yes. Thank you!

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