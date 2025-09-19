By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

Friday, in a unanimous decision, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted against recommending new Covid vaccines for the general public. The new guidance is broadly similar for children, adults, and seniors.

The ACIP now recommends that while everyone, including children over 6 months old, can still obtain a Covid vaccine, it can only be done following consultation with a physician. In a 7-6 vote, the ACIP decided against a related proposal that would have required a formal prescription for a Covid vaccine.

The ACIP committee also recommended that people with underlying conditions take the vaccines based on their personal needs – or, in the words of the committee, “individual based decision-making.”

Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser

During day-long deliberations on the matter, Dr. Wafik El-Deiry and Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser presented evidence that mRNA Covid vaccines can negatively impact one’s immune system following 2-3 doses. This can weaken immune responses in vaccinated people, making it harder for the body to naturally fight viral infection. This phenomenon can also lead to the development of tumors.

Committee members also presented evidence indicating that mRNA Covid shots can lead to lingering mRNA that cross the blood-brain barrier. This means that contrary to claims by vaccine makers, the messenger RNA from vaccines enters the brain via the bloodstream. El-Deiry and Kuperwasser say that it can remain there, and in the liver, heart, and testicles, for over two years post-jab.

Retsef Levi; photo by AP

During his presentation, ACIP member Retsef Levi, of MIT, warned of a lack of comprehensive data on the risks of mRNA vaccination to pregnant women and their babies. Dr. Levi also commented on known cardiac risks inherent in the mRNA vaccines, telling his fellow scientists,“Sub-clinical myocarditis can cause death. It’s proven. It’s not questionable. Nevertheless, we are not talking about this with patients, and we are not stating that risk.”

During the same session, ACIP member Dr. Robert Malone accused Pfizer of “editing” vaccine data the company presented to the FDA. A Pfizer representative declined to address the issue.

In another exchange between an ACIP member and a Pfizer representative, Dr. Martin Kulldorff pointed out that data from Pfizer itself revealed instances of birth defects were four times higher in babies born to vaccinated mothers when compared to rates in non-vaccinated mothers.

A Pfizer representative denied the increase despite the fact that data indicating as much appeared on Pfizer’s own website. When Kulldorff pressed for clarification, the Pfizer reps declined to comment further.

Sayer Ji

Reflecting on the past two days of ACIP meetings, Greenmed Info founder Sayer Ji told The MAHA Report, “For the first time, I saw CDC scientists admit in public that not all vaccines are ‘safe and effective.’ The rhetoric of absolutism cracked — replaced with talk of relative benefit-risk, transparency, and humility. That was groundbreaking.”

Key takeaways

1. CDC’s independent vaccine panel no longer recommends Covid vaccines for healthy adults and children.

2. Taking mRNA vaccines carries such risks as weakening patients’ immune systems, causing tumors to grow, and creating deadly cardiac conditions.

3. Pfizer refuses to address claims that it manipulated data.