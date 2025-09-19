The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Michelle
Sep 19

Praise God...now keep ANY and ALL mRNA out of ALL vaccines!!!! We're not stupid and all of Secretary Kennedy's work is in vein if he allows mRNA to be put in any vaccines.

David 1260
Sep 19

This is incorrect: " it can only be done following consultation with a physician." ACIP called for a consult with a healthcare provider, which several members stressed includes pharmacists.

The vote on requiring prescriptions was 6-6, with the Chair's No vote deciding the tie.

There was tremendous pushback from industry and its shills. Some commenters called the Kuperwasser peer-reviewed report on potential harms to be preliminary and unreliable.

Perhaps the most important takeaway was Levi stating that "safe and effective" is not a science-based statement. It can't be evaluated adequately.

