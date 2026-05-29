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Cindi's avatar
Cindi
1h

None too soon! Defestating illness that has been around for years

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
43m

Misdiagnosed for 13 years. It was 1986. It’s now chronic and I still get gaslighted. Make the cdc change the bands since they took away many that in fact prove a patient is positive. Drs say oh you only have two bands your negative. Change the criteria. If not patients will suffer more.

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