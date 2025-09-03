By Adam Garrie and Louis Conte, The MAHA Report

In an announcement that has already reverberated across all 50 states, Florida on Wednesday put an end to all school vaccine mandates. This means that the decision to vaccinate K-12 students in the state now lies with families and their doctors, not the government.

Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo framed the issue around constitutional as opposed to civil rights.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Ladapo decried vaccine mandates, “Every last one is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery! Who am I, or anyone else, to tell you what you should put in your body?” he said. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body? I don't have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and God."

He added that while other states continue to mandate vaccines as a stipulation for school attendance, such states are “wrong.”

Speaking at the same press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of a state MAHA Commission (to be run by his wife, Casey), which will implement policies favored by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The Florida MAHA Commission will recommend state-level integration of the Make America Health principles,” said DeSantis, who defined such principles as "Individual medical freedom, informed consent, parent rights, and market innovation."

In implementing the reforms, Florida now stands as a bastion of medical freedom that will likely spread to other states following a similar course.

ACIP member and mRNA vaccine technology joint-patent holder, Dr. Robert Malone, was thrilled. He said, “I spoke with Dr. Ladapo yesterday – he is a measured scientist who is on fire to change the system for the better!”