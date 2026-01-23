By The MAHA Report

Late Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it’s pushing forward in what it called an “accelerated review of public health risks from fluoride in drinking water.”

The agency, an EPA press release states, will release the “Review of Science on Fluoride in Drinking Water: Preliminary Assessment Plan and Literature Survey.”

The EPA calls this “a critical step in Administrator Zeldin’s April 2025 directive to expedite EPA’s next fluoride health assessment under the Safe Drinking Water Act schedule, while adhering to gold-standard scientific methods and radical transparency.”

To address public concerns over the safety of fluoride, the EPA says it’s employing “interagency collaboration” to answer public concerns about fluoride’s safety, especially in respect to “childhood development and maternal and infant health.”

Once it is published in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment on the EPA’s new plan. On January 28 the EPA will host a public webinar to discuss “the assessment plan and next steps.” Register here.

“Making America Healthy Again is a top priority, especially when it comes to concerns about what is in our water,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “Every American should be able to count on safe, healthy drinking water when they pour a glass to drink or use it to cook a meal, especially for a child. The Trump EPA is working in lockstep with [HHS] Secretary Kennedy and following gold standard science to guide our next steps to protect drinking water under the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

Added Kennedy, “Science is always evolving, and our policies should too. A growing body of evidence indicates that ingesting fluoride can cause neurological harm, and other adverse effects. By contrast, fluoride’s benefits to teeth come almost entirely from topical contact, not from ingestion. Most of Europe has already moved away from water fluoridation in favor of topical products such as toothpaste, and it may well be time for the U.S. to follow suit.”

