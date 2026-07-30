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Terry Stanford's avatar
Terry Stanford
Jul 30

I was one of the many that bought the book when it came out. It wouldn’t be name calling if Anti-Vaxxer, and Conspiracy Theorist were directed toward me. It would be true. But I’m one of those who believe viruses are actually toxins, and the older Merck Manuals describe a virus as the smallest parasite. It was hard to believe that Kary Mullis died of pneumonia in August of 2019 (not a big month for pneumonia normally) when he could have immediately shut down Tony Fauci and the use of his PCR test to claim one had Covid. Maybe he is getting a chuckle to see Tony now, while he looks down from the clouds. He said “Fauci doesn’t know anything really about anything and I would say that to his face! Nothing!…He doesn’t understand electron microscopy, he doesn’t understand medicine and he should not be in the position like he is in! Fauci does not mind going on television and lie directly to the camera!” Then in October 2019 Event 201 happened at John Hopkins. Simulated everything exactly as it eventually played out. Mullis could have put an end to that. They used his PCR test for everything and he said, “if you run it long enough and if you do it well, you can find almost anything, but it DOESN’T tell you that you’re sick.” The entire COVID was a sham. There may have been a toxin released from the lab, but what ended up killing people was the shot and emotional distancing from loved ones. Hope RFK can continue his work and keep peeling away the layers as much of medicine is based on false premises, which allows patients to continue being patients and not healed. About the only good allopathic medicine does is in the area of trauma and emergency needs. The pharmaceutical companies control everything else. And they like having life long customers. If I could go back in time, I would not vaccinate my children at all. And the sad part is, trying to help people who totally go down the allopathic path is met with deaf ears, and pointing out that I must be crazy. RFK is in a tough position. Baby steps I guess. Because the general population does not want to believe vaccines are dangerous. They live through fear. And allopathic medicine plays on that. Problem. Reaction. Solution.

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BEBROWN's avatar
BEBROWN
Jul 30

I spent 20 years in Big Pharma. Both the Real A. Fauci & R. Paul's book 'Deception' are so fact filled I shouldn't even believe the data that show how We the People were LIED to under Fauci's 'reign'. He should be locked up...

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