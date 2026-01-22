The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
5h

I’m a huge fan of yours, Dr. Malone. You came to my city, Santa Barbara, and gave a talk during Covid. I believe it was my friend, Justin Shores, who asked you to speak and it was a really important event. Thank you for that and for this article. I first learned about the Falun Gong organ harvesting when I was living in downtown NYC over a decade ago and would walk by practitioners on my way to Chinatown. I learned from talking to some of them about the organ harvesting in China. So I became one of the early subscribers to Epoch Times and also sent small donations to the Campaign for Uyghurs. It was astonishing to me that people I knew in NYC who considered themselves informed knew nothing about this. When I would suggest they read Epoch Times they would snort with derision at what they saw as a right wing conspiracy theory spreader. These were people in the media. They couldn’t be bothered to set aside their prejudices to read about something. I told them that reading about it didn’t make me right wing, it just made me informed. No response. The CCP has been very effective at enlisting the American legacy media in its plans.

I Rose's avatar
I Rose
5h

“America’s Biggest Adversary!!!” Why not start and end with looking at ‘our’ complicity in crimes again the human family, against all life and mother earth committed by ‘us’, and by ‘our designated greatest ‘allies’ & ‘adversaries’’, right now, every hour of the day?

Maybe the biggest part of the problem is creating Big Adversaries to deflect ‘our’ complicity!

And who btw are the main beneficiaries? & Who Profits?

