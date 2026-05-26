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Lewis S. Coleman, MD's avatar
Lewis S. Coleman, MD
2h

Merely saving beagles won’t save humans. They will simply torture cats and rats instead. All government subsidies for the corrupt pharmaceutical corporations must be halted. The drug companies must be prohibited from mass market saturation advertising on the idiot box. There must be modifications of corporate law to allow lawsuits against corporations that deliberate peddle lies and scientific abominations. The leaders of these corporations who have foisted toxic waste poison like the fake COVID immunizations for the sake of mass murder must be brought to trial for TREASON for no civilization can defend itself with sick, crippled, dead, and unborn soldiers and civilians. As an alternative to hanging, I suggest that these subhuman monsters be kept in cages and used as substitutes for the beagles.

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
2h

Vegans have been aware of this &

fighting for decades to stop this. Until we stop treating all animals as ‘less than’, things like this will never stop.

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