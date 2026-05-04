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Daniel Nuzzo's avatar
Daniel Nuzzo
4h

The Spellers movie showed that using gross motor function to help nonverbal autistic. People spell is a miracle and the New York Times should be ashamed of themselves.

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Bonnie Lester's avatar
Bonnie Lester
4h

The NYTimes is sooo out of step with the real American! They should throw in their journalism towel and get out while they still have a name..

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