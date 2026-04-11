At the Trump Kennedy Center: Author Shira Boehler (“One Scan Saved My Life”) in Dialogue with Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Kim Lori Sandler on Tuesday, April 14 @6pm
Discussion to focus on self-advocacy and how early detection saves lives
On Tuesday, April 14, at 6pm, on the Trump Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, Shira Kupperman Boehler, author of the forthcoming book, One Scan Saved My Life: How One Woman’s Story Will Change the Way We Detect Lung Cancer (to be published on April 28; available for pre-sale), will join CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Dr. Kim Lori Sandler for a fireside chat.
Learn how self advocacy and early detection saves lives. Attendees will receive a copy of One Scan Saved My Life courtesy of Philips.
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For more information and to make a reservation, please click here.
The event will be live streamed. Stay tuned for details, here.
For a review of Boehler’s book, please see below.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.