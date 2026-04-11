On Tuesday, April 14, at 6pm, on the Trump Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage, Shira Kupperman Boehler, author of the forthcoming book, One Scan Saved My Life: How One Woman’s Story Will Change the Way We Detect Lung Cancer (to be published on April 28; available for pre-sale), will join CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Dr. Kim Lori Sandler for a fireside chat.

Learn how self advocacy and early detection saves lives. Attendees will receive a copy of One Scan Saved My Life courtesy of Philips.

For more information and to make a reservation, please click here.

The event will be live streamed. Stay tuned for details, here.

For a review of Boehler’s book, please see below.