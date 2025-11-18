The MAHA Report

Ubetcha
4h

Stay away from drugs as best you can. Eat right and exercise, that's it. The legalization of pot is just another promotion to keep the population drugged and incoherent. This is a disgusting promotion. My opinion comes from my youthful years. I lost many friends and some family to the drug culture, both dead, incarcerated or dysfunctional. Nothing good comes from it. I cleaned up in my early 20's. Stay the hell away from it.

10 replies
Dee Smith
4hEdited

Mind-bending drugs have always been a bad idea, as they ultimately make it difficult, if not impossible, to stay in touch with objective reality. The idea to use psychedelics for mental health sounds eerily like Yuval Noah Harari’s evil plan to keep the lowly plebeians occupied with drugs and video games while the “godlike” billionaire technocrats run the world. I’m thoroughly disappointed with the MAHA leaders for presenting this as a possible solution for mental health problems.

1 reply
