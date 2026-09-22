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Renee C.'s avatar
Renee C.
2h

A relative of mine was recently in the hospital and the food 'choices' were horrible. I ended up cooking my relative's meals and taking the meals in each day until he was able to leave there. Glad to read that hospital food choices are also being improved.

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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
8m

Organic fruits and vegetables provide more protein and nutrients and when grown in chemical free soils offer the best nutrition money can buy.

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