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Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
3h

Trump admin using AI to deny medical care for seniors in disastrous experiment - Vendors rolling out AI have an “incentive to deny as many claims as possible.”

https://arstechnica.com/health/2026/09/trump-admin-using-ai-to-deny-medical-care-for-seniors-in-disastrous-experiment/

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
3h

Wax on, wax off. Wax on, wax off. Polish, polish, polish …

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