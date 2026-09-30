The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Running On Butter's avatar
Running On Butter
6h

MAHA brought to you by Walmart and Anthropic 🥰

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Tim Shannon, ND's avatar
Tim Shannon, ND
6h

This is an interesting juxtaposition from the recent write up about MAHA from Robert Malone

https://substack.com/home/post/p-217836145

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