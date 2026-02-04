The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Betty Claybrook
9h

I would love to see health insurance to allow alternative treatments not just the standard primary care physician model. Also dentistry is very important for overall health. Biological dentistry would be another welcome having more coverage through health/dental insurance. Health insurance should not be a one size fits all.

Patrick
9h

I totally agree with Betty, and would only add that acupuncture, naturopathic, prolo therapy, have been used for sooo long, that they should not be considered alternative. And all the money they took from my paycheck for Medicare, I/we should have the benefit of choosing who we want to help us with our health care. Thank you 🙏 Patrick

