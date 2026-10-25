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Brian L's avatar
Brian L
12h

Love this report. First, for those schools that don't have cooking facilities, they could use 1. Cargo containers or Trailers outfitted with the necessary equipment, 2. Build purpose built facilities similar to those used by many schools that are overcrowded.

I would strongly request that MAHA look into doing the same for HOSPITALS. They serve the WORST UNHEALTHIEST FOOD in America. IN A HOSPITAL that's supposed to be helping you to regain your health after being incarcerated there.

ULTRA MAGA AMERICAN

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Skeeve Kirsch's avatar
Skeeve Kirsch
11h

As SNAP Rolls Shrink, Free School Lunches Disappear - Washington Post 10/22/2026

It's no secret at all that school lunches are often made off premises, and discarded.

Here's another not-secret - Millions of children have lost (free) school lunch eligibility, or are about to, because of trump administration "revisions" to SNAP and to CEP.

The average number of students receiving free school lunches dropped from 21.8 million in 2025 to 20.3 million in 2026 - but the big cuts are still to come

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