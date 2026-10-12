INDIANAPOLIS, IN - (October 12, 2026) - The World Food Championships (WFC), the global leader in Food Sport, will host the MAHA® School Food Showdown on Saturday, October 17, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center’s Fall Creek Pavilion in Indianapolis.

Presented by MAHA® Center, a Washington, D.C.-based educational nonprofit, the live culinary challenge will put school food innovation on one of the world’s largest Food Sport stages.

Taking place in the WFC Kitchen Arena from noon to 3 PM EST, the competition will challenge five chefs to transform school-lunch ingredients into meals that balance nutrition, affordability, student appeal and practical foodservice execution. Celebrity chef, retired U.S. Army combat veteran and WFC2026 host Chef Andre Rush will emcee the event, bringing his signature energy to a challenge focused on the future of school meals.

The competition will feature two rounds. In the opening challenge, five chefs from school foodservice provider Taher will work alongside student sous chefs, beginning with a timed whole-chicken fabrication challenge before preparing their assigned school-lunch menus. Judges will evaluate the dishes on taste and student appeal, cooking execution, foodservice practicality, and presentation.

The two highest-scoring chefs will advance to the championship round, “The Next Generation Lunch Tray.” Working from identical market baskets, the finalists will have 60 minutes to create a school lunch that reimagines a familiar favorite through scratch cooking, featuring fresh produce and approachable global flavors. Each meal must incorporate protein, whole grains, vegetables, whole fruit and milk, while offering choices students can personalize. Finalists must also demonstrate how their meal could be batch-produced and served to 100 students using standard school kitchen equipment.

The chef whose final dish earns the highest judging score will receive the MAHA® School Food Champion Award, recognizing the competitor who best demonstrates how school meals can be healthy, affordable and delicious while meeting applicable USDA school meal requirements.

“There are roughly 30 million school lunches served every day. Students deserve food that’s real, nourishing, and actually tastes good” said Deirdre Goldfarb, spokesperson for MAHA® Center. “The World Food Championships brings together some of the most talented cooks in the world, and we can’t think of a better place to show what school food can be. The MAHA® School Food Showdown is proof that healthy, affordable, and delicious can all go on the same tray.”

Putting School Food Innovation on the Food Sport Stage

The Showdown arrives amid growing national attention on the quality of food served to children. New Dietary Guidelines for Americans have placed increased emphasis on limiting highly processed foods, while a proposed USDA rule to align school meal standards with the guidelines is pending. The Showdown is an extension of MAHA® Center’s national Eat Real Food campaign, which rallies families and institutions to put whole, minimally processed food back at the center of the American diet.

MAHA® Center reports that 79% of a child’s diet in America consists of ultraprocessed food, compared with less than 20% in other developed countries. Children also consume a substantial share of their daily calories through school meals, making school food an important focus for efforts to improve nutrition and expand access to appealing, nourishing options.

“Food Sport is about more than competition. It’s about showing what talented people can accomplish when they’re challenged to take ingredients, techniques and real-world needs and turn them into something exceptional,” said Mike McCloud, Founder and CEO of the World Food Championships. “The MAHA® School Food Showdown brings an important mission into the Kitchen Arena. These chefs are being asked to deliver on taste, nutrition and the realities of feeding students at scale. We’re excited to give them a platform to show what’s possible, and to let our fans see how innovation in school food can start with great cooking.”

WFC2026 takes place October 15-18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. The event will bring together culinary professionals from around the world for four days of championship competition and Food Sport festival experiences, including live cooking demonstrations, food tastings, entertainment, family activities, and opportunities for fans to interact with competitors and partners.

Competitors, partners, and fans can stay up to date on the 2026 World Food Championships at WorldFoodChampionships.com or by following World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC), recognized by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as a “Best City Food Festival,” is the premier Food Sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event highlights some of the world’s best cooks competing for food, fame and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2026 World Food Championships will take place October 15–18 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

About MAHA® Center

MAHA® Center works to advance the health and well-being of Americans through education, critical examination of health policy and innovative solutions, with a focus on addressing the root causes of chronic disease. Its national Eat Real Food campaign aims to put whole, nutrient-dense foods back at the center of the American plate, from school lunches to federal nutrition policy. MAHA Center Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Make America Healthy Again® and MAHA® are trademarks owned by MAHA® TM LLC. Learn more at mahacenter.org.