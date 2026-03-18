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Louis Conte's avatar
Louis Conte
4h

Thank you for calling out the criminals!

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Lori's avatar
Lori
4h

AAP is a death cult for our children. Go to a naturopath, integrative, holistic, homeopathic or functional doctor. Allopathic medicine is in the business to keep us sick and finally kill us. Keep our kids away from the AAP.

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