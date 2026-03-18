By The MAHA Report

[The words below are from Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, delivered during the MAHA Media Hub on March 18, 2026.]

I’d like to start with the undeniable fact that American kids are the sickest in the developed world. 1 in 5 is obese. Childhood cancer is up 40% since 1975. 50% suffer from at least one chronic disease. 70% of what they eat every day is ultra-processed. These are not opinions. These are government numbers.

This did not happen by accident. The food was engineered to create cravings. The health system is rewarded for managing symptoms, not removing causes. The people who benefit from keeping children sick also fund the agencies that are supposed to protect them. This is not a conspiracy — it is just how the business model works.

It wasn’t your fault. The food was engineered to create addiction. The system was built to keep you as a customer, not cure you. Once you understand that — you stop feeling guilty and start getting angry at the right thing.

We should be furious with the politicians who take money from Big Food and Big Pharma. They protect the system that made your children sick. We should also be furious at organizations that masquerade as protectors of public health but are actually front groups for industries defending the profits of its donors rather than the American public. They too are partly responsible for our children’s declining health.

One such organization is the American Academy of Pediatrics or AAP. The AAP sued Secretary Kennedy in an attempt to stifle the democratic mandate given to him to radically reform the way we think about and manage our health. The AAP and other plaintiffs used the courts to stop Secretary Kennedy from keeping his promises to the American people and received a preliminary injunction against HHS changes to the vaccine schedule and the change in ACIP members.

As poll after poll shows, the old establishment is no longer trusted. But instead of working to regain that trust, the AAP went behind our backs to halt scientific progress and subvert the democratic process.

Who are they fighting for? Who are they defending?

Here’s a screenshot from AAP’s own website, thanking their donors who between them manufacture most of the AAP recommended childhood vaccines.

This ruling, however, puts the spotlight on the realities of corporate capture. While the AAP is captured, and while some courts might be captured, I have every confidence that when this injunction is appealed, the truth will prevail.

At MAHA, we don’t draw lines between food, vaccines, or pesticides—anything that can impact human health must be held to the same standard: transparent, gold-standard science guiding every recommendation and every approval. Science cannot be dictated by captured interests, nor shut down in the courts.

Those who presided over the poisoning of our children are celebrating this preliminary injunction because they claim Secretary Kennedy is dangerous, our answer is that yes, Secretary Kennedy is dangerous. He’s dangerous to the people and the companies who want to continue poisoning the American public.

We all knew those companies would fight back--just like the tobacco companies did, just like the pesticide companies do. But Secretary Kennedy and President Trump have proven time after time that they are not afraid to stand up against the corporate and agency corruption that has led Americans to become the sickest people on earth. They have pledged to Make America Healthy Again and, while this is a short-term setback, the mission and the direction are clear.

MAHA has overcome huge challenges before, and with such strong momentum behind us, we will overcome this too.