The MAHA Report

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ENCmd's avatar
ENCmd
7h

Another way to kill off seniors and enrich pharma. Lord have mercy. WEFers are rejoicing.

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TheAngryHippy's avatar
TheAngryHippy
7h

Have you seen the side effects people are suffering from these drugs?

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