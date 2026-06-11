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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
1h

This is at the heart of the battle between love and evil. Support those who are fighting the Goliaths.

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Jenny M's avatar
Jenny M
27m

Thank you for standing up!

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