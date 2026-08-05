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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
5d

Barrett is our representative in Livingston County and we’re praying for him to win in November. The redistricting that threw us in with Lansing and East Lansing was to neutralize our very conservative community. We’re fighting back, but with Whitmer as governor, it’s very difficult. We are also praying for John James to win as governor and Mike Rogers to win the senate. An uphill battle in our state.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5d

Rep. Tom Barrett has done something to stand for the health of the people versus this William Lawrence who knows nothing about Health Care...He is simply someone who is using Universal Medical Care, which is not Health Care...to campaign on. its an expensive drug and vaccine promoting fiasco.

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