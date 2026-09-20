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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
1h

Trump policies made an existing supply problem worse and complicated the process of rebuilding the herd. Thumb-twiddling for a year while screw worm progressed north. Trump’s tariff policies complicated beef trade and increased uncertainty for cattle producers - who were already having trouble rebuilding herds.

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Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
1h

Let's hope more children get the protective measles. Beef demand is not up, despite booby's ramblings about beef tallow. I'm so looking forward to that magnificent Arch.

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