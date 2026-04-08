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Dr. Karreman's avatar
Dr. Karreman
20m

Glad to see this happening. Perhaps having an accredited 3rd party review GRAS materials would relieve the burden on FDA to get the job done. (Somewhat like the Organic Materials Review Institute, OMRI, as the gold standard for materials used in USDA certified-organic agriculture).

Moreover, as a veterinarian, I hope that pets and livestock are also addressed by MAHA since our lives are so interwoven with our pets and livestock.

By the way, the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA CVM) keeps its own GRAS listing, which began around 2012 and reflects many substances which are definitely not "traditional" food/feed ingredients.. You can see the entire list here with hyperlinks to FDA respond see to each ingredient:

https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/generally-recognized-safe-gras-notification-program/current-animal-food-gras-notices-inventory

Unfortunately, innocent entries like traditional berberine (derived from the plant Berberis vulgaris or Hydrastis canadensis) was raked over the coals by FDA CVM and withdrawn, whereas other novel foods/feeds that are clearly shown to be from genetically engineered materials got a "no objection" letter from FDA CVM. What???

The original 1958 list that showed plants and plant-derivatives (essential oils, spices, seasonings) ought to be incorporated into the FDA CVM GRAS list for animals. Doing so would also help natural substances be used on livestock without penalty by FDA inspectors on organic farms. Unfortunately many natural substances found and used on USDA certified-organic Grade A dairy farms are penalized on standard FDA inspection. This needs to change for MAHA friendly agriculture to flourish.

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Nick Merrylees's avatar
Nick Merrylees
29mEdited

I'm not sure you have given the best example of dodgy additives.

Gamma-aminobutyric acid is GABA and found in some foods. It is also an important neurotransmitter, though eating it - the jury is out on that one.

Bifidobacterium longum subsp. infantis M-63 is a probiotic particularly useful for infants.

Docosahexaenoic Acid is DHA (Omega 3). Algal oil is similar to fish oil. There are limitations on how much to eat like fish oil.

For these 3, the question should be is it useful to add them to foods, not if they are outright toxic. If any of these 3 are in any whole foods considered healthy - you got your answer.

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