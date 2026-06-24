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Jennifer Collins Brever's avatar
Jennifer Collins Brever
5hEdited

Thanks for reporting on this topic.

I think we should no longer call homeopathy alternative medicine.

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Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
5h

Pretty sure homeopathy has already been rigorously tested. Homeopathic Medicine was the medicine of choice in the US before the AMA can onto the scene. Homeopathic medicine is safe and without side effects. I say let’s bring it back big time!

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