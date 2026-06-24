“The proper response to controversial findings is better research, not erasure.”

– Peter Gold

By Peter Gold, Special to The MAHA Report

Science advances through challenge, criticism, replication, and debate. No scientific paper should be immune from scrutiny. But scrutiny is not the same thing as censorship, and disagreement with a study’s findings is not a legitimate reason to erase it from the scientific record.

Over the past several years, a troubling pattern has emerged in the research on homeopathy, the 230-year-old system of alternative medicine. Multiple peer-reviewed studies, published in reputable journals and surviving the standard editorial and peer-review process, have later been targeted for retraction years after publication. In many cases, the stated reasons for retraction did not involve fraud, data fabrication, plagiarism, or evidence of scientific misconduct. Instead, the papers appeared to be withdrawn because their findings challenged prevailing assumptions about homeopathy.

Four prominent cases illustrate the problem.

The Oberbaum Study: Real-World Outcomes in Children

Menachem Oberbaum

In 2024, Menachem Oberbaum and colleagues published a pragmatic randomized controlled trial comparing homeopathic and conventional care in children from birth to two years of age. Despite a relatively small sample size, the study reported significantly more favorable outcomes in the homeopathy group across the primary endpoint and several secondary measures.

The paper attracted extraordinary attention, generating more than 30,000 downloads in the European Journal of Pediatrics.

Yet rather than stimulating further investigation, the study became the target of a retraction campaign. The authors publicly challenged the reasons given for retraction and provided detailed responses to the criticisms. Those responses, however, failed to prevent removal of the paper from the scientific literature.

Whether one agrees with the study’s conclusions is beside the point. The question is why a published study that passed peer review, generated substantial scientific interest, and whose authors contested the allegations against it was ultimately removed rather than debated.

The Frass Lung Cancer Trial: Five Years Later

Michael Frass

Perhaps the most striking example involves Michael Frass and colleagues.

Published in The Oncologist in 2020, the study reported that adjunctive homeopathic treatment improved quality of life and prolonged survival among patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer.

The study immediately became one of the most discussed clinical trials in homeopathy.

Then, five years later, came the retraction.

One rationale offered was that the study was not reproducible because patients received individualized homeopathic treatment. Yet individualized treatment is a defining characteristic of classical homeopathy and was fully described in the study design. If individualized prescribing were grounds for retraction, many forms of personalized medicine would face similar challenges.

Another allegation centered on an alleged undisclosed conflict of interest involving homeopathic medicinal products. Critics claimed that Frass both prescribed and marketed the products used in the trial.

According to Frass, however, he did not market the products, making the central accusation underlying the conflict-of-interest claim factually incorrect.

Again, the issue is not whether one accepts the study’s conclusions. The issue is whether a paper can be erased years after publication based on allegations that the authors dispute and that do not involve data falsification or misconduct.

The Macías-Cortés Depression Study

Emma Macías-Cortés

In 2015, Emma Macías-Cortés and colleagues published a randomized clinical trial in PLOS ONE examining individualized homeopathic treatment for depression in climacteric women.

The study found that individualized homeopathy and fluoxetine both produced significant improvement after six weeks of treatment.

Five years later, in 2020, the paper was retracted.

The authors subsequently explained that every concern raised by the journal had been addressed. More importantly, they argued that the issues identified represented potential limitations, not evidence of fraud or invalid data.

Scientific literature routinely contains studies with limitations. Indeed, every clinical trial has limitations. Such concerns are typically addressed through discussion, corrections, commentaries, systematic reviews, or future research.

Retraction has historically been reserved for cases involving serious scientific or ethical breaches.

In this case, critics appeared to move directly from disagreement to deletion.

The Bellavite Arnica Study

Paolo Bellavite

The fourth example moves beyond clinical medicine and into laboratory science.

In 2016, Paolo Bellavite and colleagues published research demonstrating that highly diluted preparations of Arnica Montana stimulated extracellular matrix gene expression in macrophages associated with wound healing.

The findings were significant because they suggested measurable biological effects from preparations diluted beyond levels many scientists would consider plausible.

Three years later, the article was retracted.

According to Bellavite, anonymous complaints triggered an editorial investigation. The authors responded extensively to technical questions and supplied additional explanations supporting their methodology and statistical analysis.

Ultimately, however, the stated reason for retraction was not evidence of methodological fraud or analytical error. Instead, editors cited concerns about whether sufficient evidence existed to show that biologically active ingredients remained in the highly diluted preparations.

This rationale is remarkable because it shifts the focus from the quality of the experimental work to skepticism about the underlying theory.

A scientific paper should be judged on its methods, data, and conclusions. If skepticism about a mechanism becomes grounds for retraction, many historically important discoveries would never have survived long enough to be understood.

A Double Standard?

Taken individually, each of these cases can be debated. Together, they raise a larger question.

Why are studies reporting positive findings for homeopathy subjected to post-publication scrutiny that often extends years beyond publication? Why are limitations treated as grounds for retraction in some cases while similar limitations in other fields are addressed through normal scientific debate?

Medical literature contains countless studies that later prove incomplete, imperfect, or even wrong. Yet most remain part of the scientific record. Researchers challenge them. Other scientists attempt replication. The evidence evolves.

That process is how science is supposed to work.

Retraction was never intended to become a mechanism for removing unpopular results.

The Stakes Extend Beyond Homeopathy

This issue is not ultimately about homeopathy.

It is about whether scientific inquiry remains open to investigating observations that challenge prevailing assumptions.

If studies can be removed not because they are fraudulent but because their conclusions are unwelcome, the scientific literature risks becoming a record not of inquiry but of consensus enforcement.

Science does not advance by declaring certain questions off limits. It advances by allowing evidence to be examined, criticized, replicated, and debated.

The proper response to controversial findings is better research, not erasure.

Whether one supports or opposes homeopathy, everyone who values scientific freedom should be concerned when peer-reviewed studies are removed from the literature for reasons that appear to reflect disagreement rather than demonstrable misconduct.

A healthy scientific culture depends not on protecting orthodoxy, but on protecting the right to question it.

Peter Gold is the executive director of the American Institute of Homeopathy and a managing partner of Gold & Partners LLC in Connecticut.

He’s served in various roles with the National Center for Homeopathy (NCH), the Academy of Veterinary Homeopathy (AVH), the American Institute of Homeopathy, and the Canadian Academy of Homeopathy and has also been a consultant to several homeopathic manufacturers.

In addition, Gold has served on the board of directors of Hartford Healthcare and has directed a number of successful U.S. Senate and gubernatorial campaigns and served two presidential campaigns.

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Related reading:

https://www.mahaaction.org/legislative-tracker/bills/us/119/s4692

https://www.mahaaction.org/legislative-tracker/bills/us/119/hr7050