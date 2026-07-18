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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
Jul 18Edited

The same reason persistent aerosolized trails are being laid-down in the sky every day - and have been since the late 1990s. What are we going to do about that?

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UnderBabied's avatar
UnderBabied
Jul 18Edited

Trump administration has been rapidly adding allowable pesticides;

Fluorinated herbicides (PFAS);

Diflufenican - Herbicide - Registered 2026

Epyrifenacil - Herbicide - Registered 2026

Trifludimoxazin - Herbicide - Proposed in 2025; registered 2026 for use on food crops, turf

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Glufosinate-P (approved 2025): New active ingredient for use in glufosinate-tolerant and conventional corn, soybean, cotton, canola, and other crops

Dicamba: Not a new active ingredient, but 2026 EPA reapproved dicamba products with loosened restrictions after previous registrations were vacated by federal courts.

Insecticides;

Isocycloseram (approved late 2025): New insecticide for crops such as cotton, potatoes, Brassica vegetables, citrus, and for structural pests including termites, cockroaches, bed bugs

Fungicides / Nematicides

Cyclobutrifluram (approved late 2025): A new fungicide/nematicide for turf, ornamentals, romaine lettuce, cotton, and soybean seed.

Florylpicoxamid (approved in 2025): A broad-spectrum fungicide for turf, food crops and golf courses

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How many new restrictions? Zero.

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