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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
5hEdited

The same reason persistent aerosolized trails are being laid-down in the sky every day - and have been since the late 1990s. What are we going to do about that?

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Cosima Krueger-Cunningham's avatar
Cosima Krueger-Cunningham
5h

Fight back!

https://www.zazzle.com/poisoning_them_is_poisoning_me_message_sign-256108264986171740

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