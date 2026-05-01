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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

One of the factors that wasn’t mentioned is the role that societal movements had. When JFK was President, the feminist movement was gaining ground.

Now, with technology and more influencers, there is more push to not have kids.

Here’s an article on the impact of feminism on society and ultimately fertility rates as well: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-feminism-and-dei-destroy-humanitys

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1h

I have 4 young(ish) adult "children", all in their 30s, all doing well in their careers, and 3 grandkids.

I have long considered the 1972 "The Limits To Growth" projections, since learning about them in 10th grade in 1974.

I have been interested that young people do not think it is a good world, in which to raise children these days. That is the most often cited reason that I have been given for at least 15 years for deciding not to have children "until that gets better".

Part of that may be debt burdens placed on young college grads, and not being able to afford a house, but we were able to sacrifice and none of our offspring have had such educational debt since 2018, and it was only the one who went to med school.

Two of the four have kids, one wants to soon, and one remains reluctant for reasons of the world that is coming, though he and his wife are doing well, as he is a manufacturing engineer in aerospace, and irreplaceable at his company.

People are not all puppets.

People are thoughtful about the choice to bring children into the world and raise them properly, as we have done in our family.

Yes, some people are less thoughtful and dependent upon economic waves, but we are entering a time of less and less and less material prosperity in our world, and the culling of human populations by our "owners" (Carlin) is already underway, since the slow-poison mRNA "{vaccine products" were introduced in 2021, increasing the baseling of cancers, autoimmune disease, heart attacks and strokes.

War and famine are joining the parade now...

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