Please join us on Wednesday, February 11, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring the most informed and inspirational voices of the MAHA movement.

This week’s session takes a deep dive into the latest wins and Secretary Kennedy’s plans as he continues to transform HHS into a vital engine that works for the American people, not corporate interests.

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; human biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert, Gary Brecka; 17th Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Jim O’Neill; globally recognized health educator and author, Dr. Eric Berg; medical freedom and patients rights attorney Rick Jaffe; and MAHA advocate, podcaster, and comedian, Russell Brand. To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you on Weds@4pm!!