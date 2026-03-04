Please join us on Wednesday, March 4, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the most informed minds in the MAHA movement.

This week’s Hub covers the scientific, philosophical, and political aspects of MAHA.

The program features Tony Lyons, MAHA Action president and host; Zach Lahn, Republican candidate for Governor of Iowa; Gary Brecka, human biologist; Sean Spicer, host of the Sean Spicer Show; Russell Brand, comedian, podcast host, and consciousness explorer; Dr. Mehmet Oz , Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; Dr. Eric Berg, “The Knowledge Doc”; Ron Johnson, U.S. Senator from Wisconsin; Liana Werner-Gray, nutritionist and bestselling author; Marla Maples, co-founder of The Global Wellness Forum and The Marla Maples Foundation; and Dr. Shawn and Dr. Ben Javid, biological dentists.

To attend the media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you on Weds@4pm!!