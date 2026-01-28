The MAHA Report

Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
3h

EPA is working against MAHA. Why is glyphosate still on the market? Why do they insist on poisoning our food with toxic chemicals? Why is there opposition to get rid of fluoride from our water? Follow the money trail.

We need to take back our farmland from China and Bill Gates and give it to family farmers that will grow organic produce and restore the soils

Farm animals need to be treated more humanely. The meat industry is very cruel.

Tom Gruver's avatar
Tom Gruver
3h

MAHA

Make America Heroin Addicts

