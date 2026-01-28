Please join us on Wednesday, January 28, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the top thought leaders of the MAHA movement.

The event will explore what MAHA is doing for millions of Americans and what all Americans can do to strengthen MAHA’s reach.

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; human biologist, biohacker, and longevity expert, Gary Brecka; globally recognized health educator and author, Dr. Eric Berg; HHS Secretary Kennedy’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Counselor, Stefanie Spear; President Trump’s pick for Assistant Administrator of the EPA’s Office of Water, Jess Kramer; author, speaker, and philosopher, Charles Eisenstein; Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services and acting director of the CDC, Jim O’Neill; cellular health expert and author, Dr. Daniel Pompa; and fitness trainer, author, and host of the Keeping It Real podcast, Jillian Michaels.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!