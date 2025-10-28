The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Barbara Charis
2h

The Industries are injuring and killing people across America with our government's failure to provide strict safety standards, before permitting products to be marketed.. The EPA is failing Americans, perhaps it is time to get people iin there who will protect us or shut it down. Taxpayers are supporting it...and demand accountability!

Kathy Boston
2h

And what about the toxic chemicals in scented products. Plug-in air fresheners are the worst. Scented laundry Products are toxic. Everything is scented these days. Scented kitty litter is very toxic for cats. Chemical industry is just as powerful as big Pharma. People are desensitized from all the fragrances. They don't realize how toxic they are.

Dish soap is scented. Personal care products are scented.

Can't go anywhere without encountering, an air freshener, including a doctor's office, dentist, office, hospital, gym, uber. It's poisonous.

