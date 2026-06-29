The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Jensen's avatar
Mary Jensen
11h

I support and applaud MAHA's efforts and would like to recommend updating and making available online to all readers two books I recently discovered:

1. Drug-Induced Nutrient Depletion Handbook published by Lexi-Comp's Clinical Reference Library (last published in 2001)

2. Drug Induced Diseases by Tisdale and Miller published by the American Society of Health System Products.

I suspect pharma has made many negative contributions to the current very poor state of health in the US and elsewhere. Let's eliminate those causes wherever possible.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
11h

"Tensions between organic farming methods and conventional, often chemical-dependent farming practices create friction between ...."

Why use that wording when you know that organic farming methods are far from chemical free?

Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture