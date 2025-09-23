The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun's avatar
Thomas A Braun
8d

I don't doubt that Aluminum short circuits nerve development in the brain and contributes to the underdevelopment of a healthy brain. Taking it out of vaccines is a PLUS!

The value of Folinic acid is a plus, but all mothers to be should be tested for folic acid deficiency and they are not. Thirty percent will need methyl folate. Why don’t we talk about the fact that autism in the Amish communities is NOT an issue. They do not embrace vaccinations. They grow their own food without all the chemicals being utilized in the growing process . They do not rely on drugs to treat ill health. Consequently, the immune system of their children are whole and it is the number one defense against all pathogens. Their kids were hats and bonnets and not sunscreen. Dr. Eisenstein in his career in Elk Grove Illinois delivered about 15,000 babies in home delivery and didn't vaccinate. No autism to speak of. Practicing the right lifestyle protocols negates the need for vaccines to boost immune system response to protect the body from pathogens. Many over-the-counter and prescription drugs interfere with the Immune system’s ability to do its job! It just so happens that for 60 or 70 years acetaminophen has been pushed as the main dominate drug for pain relief, and it interferes with normal immune system response and contributes to the development of neurological defects that are caused by vaccines and the absence of good nutritional intake that is required to have normal healthy brain development. Tylenol claims you can take 3600 mg in 24 hours without issues, but is only true if the liver function is not compromised. The allopathic medicine model that dominates the American medical system ignores the main role that the immune system plays as well as the need to have a healthy diet void of chemicals and rich in nutrients. A key amino acid that is required for normal cellular function is called glutathione and it is produced by the liver and chemicals, such as acetaminophen, suppresses and destroys this essential nutrient. Over 50% of all liver transplants in the USA are known to be caused by overdosing on acetaminophen. In turn The immune system's ability to respond to pathogens becomes very problematic. The other key nutrient is vitamin D that is essential for over 3000 gene expressions for normal bodily functions and is again ignored. It is a complex issue and we have to stop interfering with normal biological functions by believing that interfering with them by the introduction of drugs and injections is the answer to the expanding health issues in the USA. .RFK Jr understands this and has the goal of Improving the quality of our food system so all can benefit and that will reduce the need for medical intervention. Big Agra and Big medicine understand that profitability will be reduced if the American public is healthier. That is why they have enlisted our politicians to challenge Robert F Kennedy Junior‘s goals. Shame on our politicians! Yes. Mass media spun the event negatively, and why not when they know who pays them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jim Shear's avatar
Jim Shear
8d

I'm halfway through Aaron Siri's book VACCINES, AMEN and in it he proves that a single vax on the childhood schedule was tested with a true placebo. It gets worse: some of recent approved vaccines were only tested for 4 days! Encourage everyone to get this book, it lays out the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture