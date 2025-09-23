By James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, Contributor, The MAHA Report

Appeals to consensus, anonymous sourcing, and headline-level simplifications left the public with more noise than clarity. – James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Monday’s historic press conference about possible solutions to autism included label changes on two widely used drugs, citing new scientific evidence on their potential impact on children. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will now require warnings on all acetaminophen products (such as Tylenol), cautioning use during pregnancy only when medically necessary, and will add a pediatric indication for leucovorin (folinic acid) in cerebral folate deficiency, a condition closely linked to a biologically-defined subset of autism.

Mainstream coverage of the Trump–Kennedy autism press conference veered into familiar patterns of overstatement, conflation, and selective framing. Much of the press reduced three distinct questions: acetaminophen risk signals, leucovorin’s narrow CFD indication, and vaccine timing debates, into a single, flattened narrative.

The Associated Press led with a boilerplate narrative about “unproven” and “discredited” claims, citing “decades of studies” without attribution and rolling Tylenol, vaccines, and leucovorin into one blurred set of “autism” claims. That move replaced precise language with vagueness. The Washington Post, meanwhile, leaned on unnamed officials and described one drug as “linked” and another as able to “treat it,” before incorrectly suggesting that “large trials” could “prove correlation.”

In reality, trials assess causality, not correlation, and leucovorin’s action concerns cerebral folate deficiency, not autism per se. ABC News went further, running with a headline that the guidance “contradicts medical evidence” while simultaneously quoting FDA’s acknowledgment of an association. Its coverage also confused acetaminophen warnings with leucovorin’s symptomatic benefits, an internal contradiction compounded by a category error.

Other outlets mirrored the same weaknesses. Reuters published dueling takes: one dismissing the claims as “not backed by science,” another correctly noting that FDA’s leucovorin move rests on data from a cohort of about forty patients. The inconsistency illustrates how consensus rhetoric in one report can erase nuance captured in another. The Guardian chose pejoratives, calling the messaging “fearmongering” while simultaneously acknowledging rising CDC prevalence—an equivocation wrapped in loaded language. CBS, Bloomberg, and Politico cast the day as “expert pushback” against “unproven fears,” but skipped the harder work of detailing effect sizes, exposure timing, and study design quality. Politico further collapsed vaccine scheduling concerns into the trope of “discredited” theories.

None of the legacy media cabal bothered to actually look at the studies cited by HHS leadership during the press conference.

The acetaminophen decision reflects a body of research that has grown steadily over the past decade. One of the most influential studies comes from the Boston Birth Cohort, in which researchers measured acetaminophen metabolites in umbilical cord blood and followed nearly 1,000 mother–infant pairs. Children with the highest exposure levels were more than three times as likely to later be diagnosed with either attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or autism spectrum disorder. By using biological markers rather than parental recall, the investigators minimized reporting bias, though they acknowledged that some potential factors that explain part of the clinical outcomes, known as putative confounders, could remain.

A second line of evidence comes from the Nurses’ Health Study II, which applied a negative-control analysis. Mothers who used acetaminophen regularly outside of pregnancy showed no association with child ADHD, while use during pregnancy did. That pattern suggests the risk is not explained by stable familial traits.

A 2025 Navigation-Guide systematic review led by Mount Sinai, Harvard, and Columbia concluded that higher-quality studies were more likely to report positive associations, particularly when use was prolonged. Supporting that conclusion, a U.S. birth cohort study found that second- and third-trimester acetaminophen use predicted poorer early language scores, especially in boys.

But not all the evidence points in the same direction. A sibling-comparison study in Sweden that followed 2.48 million children reported no increased risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability when controlling for shared familial factors. This large negative finding, itself a controversial study, could be seen as tempering the more positive associations, and for some underscores the uncertainty around causality.

The FDA says its new label does not assert a causal link. Instead, it instructs clinicians and patients to use acetaminophen sparingly and deliberately, recognizing consistent associative signals, the possibility that timing matters, and the fact that stronger family-controlled analyses do not support a broad causal role. The agency stressed that fever and pain in pregnancy can carry risks of their own, and that decisions should remain individualized.

Officials also discouraged automatic use of acetaminophen in children following vaccination. Two randomized trials demonstrated that prophylactic dosing blunts immune responses to multiple vaccines, though therapeutic dosing after fever develops does not. A varicella trial found the drug did not shorten symptoms and actually prolonged recovery by about 24 hours, reinforcing the idea that fever suppression should be reserved for cases where children are in real discomfort.

The FDA’s second major action was to approve leucovorin for pediatric use in cerebral folate deficiency, a condition found at higher rates in children with autism who carry folate receptor-α autoantibodies. A double-blind trial of 48 children with autism and language impairment showed significant improvements in verbal communication compared to placebo, with the strongest gains in antibody-positive participants. A 2021 meta-analysis of 21 studies confirmed benefits, especially in children with a condition known as folate transport dysfunction. In this condition, the brain’s folate receptors are underdeveloped, missing, or damaged. Mechanistic studies dating back a decade support the biological plausibility: leucovorin can bypass the blocked receptor to restore folate transport into the brain.

The FDA emphasized that the indication is for cerebral folate deficiency, not autism broadly, but acknowledged the overlap. For clinicians, this means that children with autism and language regression should be evaluated for folate pathway dysfunction, and that leucovorin is now an evidence-based option in confirmed cases.

At the same time, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced 13 awards under its Autism Data Science Initiative, a $50 million program focused on “exposomics,” the totality of all environmental influences, and real-world data to understand why autism rates have risen. NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya said the projects would emphasize the reproducibility of science on autism with studies suitable for inferring causality that integrate data from environmental, clinical, and genetic factors.

President Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. framed their announcement as a turning point. Kennedy criticized what he called decades of “fruitless research on the genetic drivers of autism,” likening it to studying the genetics of lung cancer while ignoring cigarettes. He promised an uncompromising all-agency effort to identify environmental causes.

Trump closed the press conference with remarks certain to ignite debate in the pediatric community. He suggested delaying the hepatitis B vaccine until adolescence, since it is primarily transmitted sexually, and questioned the rationale for universal infant dosing. He also warned parents bluntly: “When you have a baby, don’t give your baby Tylenol. At all.” He urged families to consider spacing out pediatric visits and vaccinations, claiming there are “too many” shots, and shared stories of families whose sons had regressed into autism after early exposures. Speculating on the growth of the vaccine schedule, he suggested it could be driven by “drug companies’ profits or doctors’ convenience and income.”

The coordinated moves by FDA, NIH, and HHS mark the first time in decades that the federal government has openly linked common medications and vaccines to autism risk and acted with new labeling. For families navigating decisions around keeping their newborns healthy and treating autistic family members, the new government guidance is not to abandon vaccines and merely adopt a new treatment, but to use it judiciously while research continues.