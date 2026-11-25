MAHA® Center, via the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine WISH Program, has been awarded funding through the West Virginia Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).

The Personal Health Accelerator funding will launch a Food-is-Medicine program prioritizing nutritious, real food in rural American hospitals. This project, along with a partnership with Save-the-Children, is an important component of the West Virginians Interested in Staying Healthy (WISH) Program, a community-focused effort to lower high rates of chronic disease in Southern West Virginia.

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

Both the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and celebrated chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian, a CIA alum, will collaborate with MAHA Center to facilitate hospital food improvement with Beckley ARH Hospital and another hospital partner in Southern West Virginia. The collaboration will deliver both in-patient meals and retail food improvements by prioritizing fresh, whole, and locally-sourced food and reducing access to ultra-processed food.

The project is MAHA Center’s first Rural Health Transformation Program award, founded on the Food-is-Medicine principle that food offered to patients can promote healing and improve health outcomes, while also expanding healthier choices for the healthcare workforce.

Leigh Merinoff, Senior Vice-President, MAHA Center

“West Virginia carries one of the heaviest chronic disease burdens in the country, and the people most affected are often the ones already in a hospital bed,” said Leigh Merinoff, Senior Vice-President of MAHA Center. “This pilot gives rural hospitals the tools to turn their kitchens into part of the cure. When we put real, nourishing food on a patient’s tray, we show that health and healing can go hand in hand, even in rural America.”

The program adapts the hospital food transformation that Chef Zakarian led at Tampa General Hospital, where a redesigned menu built around the idea that food is medicine delivered measurable gains in patient satisfaction, higher dietary intake, and sharply reduced plate waste. MAHA Center will scale and adapt that model for rural and Appalachian hospitals, working within each hospital’s current food service providers and facilities. The CIA will deliver on-site culinary workforce education, which includes training the on-the-ground managers and leaders so that improvements are sustained beyond the grant term.

In year one, the pilot focuses on two rural hospitals in southern West Virginia, with participation from Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Raleigh County and a second hospital partner in Southern West Virginia. The program aims to expand across the state in coming years through RHTP. Each hospital will take part in practical assessments, recipe redesign, menu development, and a procurement shift toward whole and local foods that aligns clinical care with patients’ treatment plans. This aligns clinical integration with patients’ treatment plans. The pilot measures progress against defined metrics, including patient food-satisfaction scores, dietary intake, plate-waste reduction, and the share of local, fresh food sourced.

Leigh Merinoff with Maddie Garvia, MAHA Center’s Operations Manager

“Food is medicine, and it is time our hospitals started acting like it. The American people deserve nothing less than Real Food, grown by local farmers, served to the patients who need it most. We intend to make West Virginia the model for the whole country,” said Merinoff.

The effort complements the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Make Hospital Food Healthier Pledge, now signed by more than 250 hospitals nationwide. These hospitals have committed to limit ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks, prioritize whole foods, and make nutrition a greater part of patient care. Beckley ARH Hospital signed the pledge under the leadership of President and CEO Hollie Harris and welcomes the collaboration. MAHA Center’s pilot gives rural hospitals a concrete, supported path to make that transition real, and aligns with Governor Morrisey’s Four Pillars of a Healthy West Virginia.

President & CEO, Appalachian Regional Healthcare

MAHA Center’s West Virginia pilot represents an opportunity to create a national model and replicable blueprint that proves real food can become a standard of care for American healing starting in the rural communities that need it most.

About MAHA Center

MAHA Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of Americans through education, critical examination of health policy, and innovative solutions. Through public health education and research, MAHA Center works to reshape the national conversation about what it means to build a truly healthy America.

Media contact: press@mahacenter.org

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the financial assistance award totaling $401,557,453.35 in combined Year 1 and Year 2 funding, with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement by, CMS/HHS or the U.S. Government.