In another exciting week for MAHA, multiple agencies made commitments to bring animal testing to an end; Agriculture Week put a spotlight on new investments in healthy farming and ranching practices; MAHA Action made a major election announcement; and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz encouraged Americans to celebrate National Walking Day on April 1 — and that’s no joke.

Be sure to stay up-to-date on all of the latest news from the world of MAHA by tuning into Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute. A new video drops every Friday across all of MAHA Action’s social media channels.

NIH and FDA Invest in Alternatives to Animal Testing

As it continues to search for disease cures, the NIH announced an investment of $150 million to expand human-based research in order to reduce reliance on animal models. TheFDA Commissioner Marty Makary also announced new measures to end animal testing. According to the FDA Commissioner: “The FDA is putting out new guidance to get away from animal testing and encourage companies to use newer technologies, organ-on-a-chip technology, and computational modeling that can often be better, cheaper, safer, and more humane in predicting toxicity. So we want to encourage these new technologies; we’re committed to reducing unnecessary animal testing.”

MAHA Action Endorses Brandon Herrera for Congress

MAHA Action formally endorsed Republican Brandon Herrera in his race to be the next representative of the people of Texas District 23. Speaking with MAHA Action President Tony Lyons during the MAHA Media Hub, Herrera stated, “I will be an outspoken voice for medical freedom and for getting poison out of our children’s food and getting Americans healthy again.”

Commenting on Herrera’s commitment to MAHA policies, Lyons said, “Brandon is a true MAHA warrior and exactly the kind of leadership TX-23 needs.”

Big Wins for National Agriculture Week

During National Agriculture Week, the USDA, under Secretary Brooke L. Rollins, announced more than $15 billion in targeted investments to revitalize rural America, lower costs for communities, bolster infrastructure, and sustain economic opportunity in the Heartland.

Key accomplishments include $9 billion allocated to electric cooperatives for infrastructure enhancements that reduce power costs and reinforce grid reliability.

An additional $1.2 billion to support improvements to rural water systems, tackling persistent access challenges in underserved areas.

The initiatives also feature $2.1 billion in small business loans to stimulate local economies and $400 million dedicated to expanding broadband access—efforts that have dramatically reduced permitting delays by 84% and extended high-speed internet to previously unconnected regions.

New Freedom Lecture Series

The NIH announced the launch of the Scientific Freedom Lecture Series. NIH Director, Dr. Bhattacharya, described the series as an “exciting new forum aimed at advancing transparency, rigor, and open scientific inquiry.” He added, “Scientific progress depends on discovery, but also the freedom to question, debate, and examine evidence wherever it leads.”

A Celebration of Walking

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz encouraged Americans to celebrate National Walking Day on April 1, 2026.

“The science is clear: Regular physical activity can help manage chronic conditions, improve mental health, and promote mobility and independence,” Oz said. “If every American walked just 20 minutes each day, we could save lives—and potentially $100 billion in healthcare costs.”

Record-Breaking Cures

After cutting regulatory red tape on the trials of drugs which treat ultra-rare diseases, FDA Commissioner Makary announced, “FDA is setting new records in how rapidly we are approving cancer drugs—some are so powerful, they have the potential to bring patients out of hospice.”

Two New Pharma Giants Sign MFN Agreements

The White House announced that GlaxoSmithKline and Amgen are the latest drug companies to sign a Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) agreement with the federal government. As a result, the companies will sell many of their drugs at a discount on the TrumpRX online platform.