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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
1h

Can MAHA address the toxic chemicals in scented products?. Plug-in air fresheners are the worst and they are everywhere including medical facilities, hospitals, doctors and dentist office, schools, daycares, gyms, businesses. We are poisoned everyday from these products.

. Scented laundry products not only are harmful to the person using them but to those around them and the environment through dryer vents. Also harmful to pets and wildlife

Centers for Disease Control CDC

• Prohibits:

• Plug-in air fresheners

• Fragrance-emitting devices

• Scented products in buildings

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Guy Montag, E-451's avatar
Guy Montag, E-451
12mEdited

"After cutting regulatory red tape on the trials of drugs which treat ultra-rare diseases, FDA Commissioner Makary announced, “FDA is setting new records in how rapidly we are approving cancer drugs—some are so powerful, they have the potential to bring patients out of hospice.”

. . .

"Cutting red tape"? i.e. Vinay Prasad being fired by someone in the White House? He is an oncologist who wrote a 2020 book "Malignant" about costly, ineffective, BS cancer drugs. It looks like he was being too effective in doing his job at the FDA/CDC. Hardly a "MAHA Weekly Win"! Don't piss on my leg and tell me its raining!

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