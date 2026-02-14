MAHA delivered a super week of momentum, highlighted by boxing legend Mike Tyson stepping into the ring to champion the fight for Real Food. Meanwhile, the NIH continues to lead the charge with uncompromising, gold-standard science in the battle against chronic disease.

Be sure to stay up-to-date on all the latest news from MAHA.

Mike Tyson Joins MAHA for the Fight of His Life

During Super Bowl LX, an audience of 125 million watched former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson announce the biggest fight of his life: his fight against ultra-processed foods. In the ad seen ‘round the world, Tyson revealed his own struggles with junk food and his desire for all Americans to follow the new food pyramid that emphasizes Real Food, including animal protein, vegetables, and fruits.

Days after the Super Bowl, at the first Real Food Day event at the HHS, Tyson joined HHS Secretary Kennedy and USDA Secretary Rollins where he compared addiction to unhealthy ultra-processed foods to the cycle of addiction caused by illegal narcotics.

Commenting on the impact of the ad, Secretary Kennedy said, “It’s an extraordinary, powerful ad. I think it’s the most important ad in Super Bowl history because it’s a crisis that is existential for us. 77% of our kids cannot qualify for military service. Their obesity is off the charts. 38% of American teens are diabetic or pre-diabetic.”

NIH Supports Healing Properties of Ivermectin

The NIH officially backed the curative properties of the affordable, off-patent drug, Ivermectin.

According to the NIH, “Ivermectin, a macrocyclic lactone discovered in the mid-1970’s, plays a critical role in the treatment of a wide range of parasitic diseases in humans as well as in veterinary practice. Over the past decade, researchers have explored repurposing this molecule as an anticancer agent following the 2015 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of ivermectin by a researcher who pioneered the concept of looking for uses beyond antibiotics for biological activity in microorganisms. The National Cancer Institute is currently funding intramural research for this purpose.”

FDA Pledges to Make Bread Healthy Again

The FDA launched what it called “a comprehensive re-assessment of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), a chemical preservative used in food.” BHA is commonly added to bread in order to preserve its shelf life.

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said,“BHA has remained in the food supply for decades despite being identified by the National Toxicology Program as ‘reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen’ based on animal studies,” Secretary Kennedy said. “This reassessment marks the end of the ‘trust us’ era in food safety. If BHA cannot meet today’s gold-standard science for its current uses, we will remove it from the food supply and continue cleaning up food chemicals—starting where children face the greatest exposure.”

Kennedy Joins MAHA Action and Heritage Foundation to Champion Further Reform

On February 9, Secretary Kennedy praised President Trump for his opposition to censorship and his commitment to health reform. “For 20 years I was screaming about [the health of our children] with nobody paying attention…I was censored and shut down, but I prayed every day that God would put me in a place where I could fix this,” Kennedy said. “So, for me, when President Trump asked me to join his campaign in August 2024 it felt providential. It felt like an answer to prayers.”

NIH to Change Covid Mistakes Under Biden

In an interview with Epoch Times reporter Jan Jekielek, NIH Director Dr. Bhattacharya made the following comment about individuals injured by Covid vaccines:

“There were a lot of the patients who were vaccine-injured [who] were gaslit into pretending as if they didn’t get injured or that somehow their symptoms are all in their head or something,”

Bhattacharya continued, but hearing the director of the NIH say just those few words is a MAHA win.