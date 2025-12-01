By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

Last week was our first MAHA Thanksgiving and there’s a lot to be thankful for. There were even some important wins during an abbreviated week. Here are highlights.

A New Rational Voice at CDC

Former US Representative and Louisiana Surgeon General, Dr. Ralph Lee Abraham, was appointed Principal Deputy Director of the CDC. In his home state, Dr. Abraham opposed ‘unscientific’ calls for mass vaccination and has been a long-time supporter of informed consent in matters pertaining to personal wellness.

NIH Director Confirms Opposition to Future Lockdowns

NIH Director, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, responded to a New York Times hit piece which criticized his past push-back against lockdowns saying opposition to such measures is part of his long-term vision for a healthcare system based on trust, gold standard science, and liberty.

“A friend told me that the NYT just published a piece criticizing me, fearful I wouldn’t recommend a lockdown if another pandemic came along,” said Dr. Bhattacharya. “Not sure why that’s a criticism. Lockdowns were the biggest public health disaster in history and it’s true I won’t ever recommend one!”

Dr. Oz and Secretary Kennedy Deliver Savings For Millions of Americans

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) unveiled a comprehensive set of policies aimed at bolstering quality, access, and competition within Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D programs. The proposed Contract Year 2027 rule introduces enhancements to the Star Ratings system, soliciting public feedback on innovative strategies to modernize MA for improved beneficiary and taxpayer outcomes. Key reforms include eliminating 12 redundant measures to streamline the system, and emphasizing quality improvements that prioritize clinical care, health outcomes, patient experiences, and preventive services.

Complementing these plans, CMS reported a 44% net savings—totaling $12 billion—from negotiations on 15 high-cost drugs for cancer and chronic conditions like diabetes and asthma.

Secretary Kennedy underscored the Trump administration’s commitment to lowering drug prices, stating that President Trump’s directive to aggressively curb healthcare expenses will leverage all available tools to advance affordable care for seniors.

Justice For Fauci?

President Trump declared that all Biden administration Executive Orders not signed directly by President Biden (but instead by an autopen) are invalidated. This led to widespread speculation that this has invalidated the Biden administration’s preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a man that many hold responsible for alleged acts of malfeasance during the Covid era and before.

FDA Memo Exposes Vaccine Deaths

Dr. Vinay Prasad, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, issued an internal memo asserting that an analysis of a sample pediatric deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from 2021 to 2024 determined at least 10 were causally linked to COVID-19 vaccines, likely through myocarditis, with the actual number potentially higher due to under reporting.

The memo highlighted elevated risks for boys and young men and proposed stricter regulatory standards, including pre-market randomized trials, enhanced scrutiny of vaccines given to pregnant women, and a reevaluation of co-administering multiple vaccines.

Regarding flu vaccines, Prasad described the annual framework as “an evidence-based catastrophe of low quality evidence, poor surrogate assays, and uncertain vaccine effectiveness measured in case-control studies with poor methods,” advocating for revisions to prioritize safety data and honest labeling. He further noted a lack of evidence for third-party benefits from COVID-19 vaccines, contrasting them with MMR vaccines that demonstrably reduce transmission at high coverage rates.