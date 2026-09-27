Vice President JD Vance and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will headline the second annual MAHA Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Waldorf-Astoria in Washington, D.C., sitting for a fireside chat on the movement’s accomplishments, its regulatory reform agenda and its priorities for the year ahead.

MAHA Center Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit led by Tony Lyons, presents the one-day MAHA Summit, the flagship annual gathering of the Make America Healthy Again movement.

Organizers say this year’s program draws from a broader cross-section of industries than the first, with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin joining a lineup of about 40 speakers. The summit website invites the public to register and watch live.

A Year of Progress

In January, Kennedy and Rollins unveiled new Dietary Guidelines for Americans that tell families to prioritize protein at every meal, choose full-fat dairy with no added sugars and limit highly processed foods, added sugars and artificial additives. One week later, President Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, returning whole milk to school meal programs.

The wins kept coming through the spring and summer, despite mainstream media’s persistent reluctance to cover them.

In May, Kennedy announced an action plan to curb psychiatric overprescribing, especially among children, and to require informed consent and shared decision-making. In August, HHS proposed closing the decades-old “generally recognized as safe“ (GRAS) loophole, which lets companies declare their own ingredients safe without notifying the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). HHS and USDA also sent the federal government’s first definition of ‘ultra-processed foods’ for final review.

And there’s more: According to HHS, 42 states have now passed legislation advancing the MAHA agenda, 23 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waivers limit purchases of unhealthy items, and companies making up 40% of the U.S. food and beverage industry have committed to removing artificial dyes from their products. HHS has also redirected $1.8 billion a year to fight the childhood chronic disease epidemic.

Cabinet Officials Take the Stage

At Tuesday’s summit, Secretary Rollins will lead a session on securing the American food supply alongside David Friedberg, CEO of the crop genetics company Ohalo Genetics. And there will be a panel called “Recovery First,” a session on the science of sleep with panelists to be announced.

Also, HHS Senior Advisor Calley Means anchors a session on modernizing the FDA, with expected speakers Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas; Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz; and Chris Klomp, nominee for HHS deputy secretary.

From the Soil to the Human Body

Another panel focuses on Food as Medicine and will feature Steak ‘n Shake Chief MAHA Officer, Michael Boes; Walmart U.S. private brands chief, Scott Morris; Sweetgreen co-founder, Jonathan Neman; and HHS Principal Deputy Chief of Staff/ Senior Counselor to Secretary Kennedy, Stefanie Spear.

Regenerative farmer and Iowa candidate for Governor, Zach Lahn, shares a cancer prevention panel with GRAIL CEO Dr. Josh Ofman, whose company developed the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test, along with health educator, Dr. Eric Berg. Advocate Health CEO Eugene Woods and Sutter Health CEO Warner Thomas, leaders of two of the country’s largest nonprofit health systems, take on “Prevention at Scale.“

Other panels cover affordability, longevity, direct-to-consumer care, artificial intelligence and psychedelic medicine. And for those interested in sport and fitness, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, UFC fighter Michael Chandler, former Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Noah Syndergaard and Ultimate Human host Gary Brecka will participate in the “The MAHA Athlete“ panel.

The Companies Behind the Summit

GRAIL is one of 25 sponsors that includes Walmart, OpenAI, Anthropic, Sutter Health, Advocate Health, Hims & Hers, Noom, Prenuvo, Tempus, Shaklee and Wild Alaskan Company.

Lyons sees the summit as a titular event for the movement — both showcase and celebration.

“Imagine an America where our children are healthier than we are, where they live longer, more productive, more vibrant, more adventurous lives than we did,” he told The MAHA Report. “Imagine an America where businesses compete to provide products that result in better health outcomes, compete to deliver food without dangerous chemicals or pesticides, technological breakthroughs that improve our quality of life, where regenerative farmers grow most of our food, where we can deliver personalized medicine based on transparent, cutting edge, gold standard science.”

Lyons added, “That's the America that MAHA is fighting for. That's the America that every parent wants and every child deserves. That's the America that President Trump empowered Secretary Kennedy to build. The MAHA Summit is a celebration of the incredible progress toward that goal.”

On Tuesday, when Vance and Kennedy lay out the movement’s priorities for the year ahead, they along with Lyons and many others will help set the agenda for the next phase of the MAHA movement’s fight to reverse America’s chronic disease epidemic – for today’s children, and for generations to come.