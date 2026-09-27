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SailingAway's avatar
SailingAway
2h

Great news! A summit. Yay. For social media content. So impactful.

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Aniela Connelly's avatar
Aniela Connelly
3h

I am a big fan of Kennedy's work generally and everything he's doing to try to right the medical ship in this country. But what's with the full-steam-ahead Covid vaccines on the part of the CDC, especially for babies? We need to see some movement on this front, and it's not happening. If it's still in the works, I can be patient. But some of the people who have been fired, like Dr. Makary...it's alarming.

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