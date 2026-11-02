With the midterm elections just one day out, I find myself reflecting on what Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Zach Lahn, and Tony Lyons said on October 26, during a Make America Healthy Again rally in Iowa – and how those words relate to where we are as a country.
Kennedy referenced his environmental work and talked about the mighty Hudson River. I see that river regularly because I live just a few miles from its shore. When I go on hikes with my sons, I remind them that the Hudson is alive again and that Kennedy was crucial in healing it.
Not too long ago, the Hudson was a lifeless, poisoned body of water. It was contaminated with PCBs, mercury, and other toxins. The fish were all dead or dying. The Bald Eagles that fed on the fish in the Hudson Valley were going extinct.
You could count the number of Bald Eagles nesting in the region on one hand.
America did that to the Hudson River. We desecrated our own water, our own land.
In 1984, Kennedy arrived at the shores of the Hudson as a young environmental attorney. He listened to the fisherman – the people connected to the river and to the land. The people who worked the river.
Kennedy chose those people over the experts and bureaucrats. He put his talents as a lawyer to work and brought the polluters to court.
The cleanup started with hundreds of hours of tedious and often acrimonious public engagement. The process was messy. It took hard work and sacrifice.
And it took time.
But now, forty years later, the Hudson River is alive again. Sturgeon and other fish populations are rebounding. Eagles are nesting. Even whales have returned.
There is still more work to do. Although fish are thriving, it is still unsafe to eat them in certain parts of the Hudson. The fisherman and the industry they ran for hundreds of years have not come back.
Healing takes time.
As a nation, we are just at the beginning of our clean up. MAHA, at its core, is about cleaning up our bodies from the myriads of toxic insults that Big Ag, Big Food, Big Chem, and Big Pharma have unleashed on our countrymen. In doing this work, we are restoring our souls.
Zach Lahn is seeking to become Iowa’s next governor and has said how much Kennedy has influenced him. He’s outlined a similar plan – clean up the water, restore the land and the people will be healthy again.
The Republican candidate intends to reduce nitrate and other contaminant levels in the state’s drinking water, echoing Kennedy’s success with the Hudson .
Lahn spoke about Iowa’s cancer crisis and how Iowans now dying at sixty years old had parents who died at ninety. Like Kennedy, he called out corporate capture and pointed blame at polluters, Big Ag and Big Pharma. Lahn also noted that the public health and medical establishment have done nothing to regain the trust they severed during the Covid era.
Lahn has focused his campaign on these issues because he, too, listened to the people. “Iowa has the best land, the best farmers and the best people,” Lahn said.
From the podium in Iowa, Lyons added that the state needs Lahn precisely because he cares about its children’s future and its citizens’ present. “This is the moment when we can do the right thing, and we can have a great human being in office, who is going to do things that will benefit every one of us,” Lyons said.
As you head to the polls on Tuesday, we ask you to consider to vote for Zach Lahn for Governor of Iowa and other MAHA-endorsed candidates, including Joe Mitchell, who is seeking Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District; Representative Anna Paulina Luna in Florida’s 13th Congressional District; Mike Haridopolos, Florida’s 8th, ; Vic Mellor in Rhode Island’s 2nd ; Tom Barrett, in Missouri’s 7th ; Kevin Kiley in California’s 6th; Brandon Herrera in Texas’ 23rd; and Jace Yarbrough in Texas’ 32nd.
By listening to the people, Kennedy brought healing to one of America’s most iconic waterways. All MAHA candidates share Kennedy’s love and respect for nature, as well as his humanism and core values. They need our support before healing can begin.
It’s time to do your part. Go vote.
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Thank you for your column which ignited memories of growing up a walk away from the Hudson in Scarborough NY and which underscores the urgency for all citizens of our country to conscientiously commit to reviving our home one day at a time in every way that we can.
Me: Here is the overview of Trump at Daytona, I found it interesting that Trump appears to have forgotten the $5,000 he was going to pay everyone who voted for him and that Trump and the Elite are looking forward to the day that the Human Rubbish which we are, have been exterminated and are no longer an issue to be considered, as reflected at Daytona: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf TRUMP: Silent Seats in Daytona Watching the Campaign Stage Erase the Injured Firsthand
Standing inside a packed arena as an mRNA injury survivor reveals a brutal political truth: they want our votes on Tuesday, but they are running out the legal clock on our lives
Witnessing the political machinery firsthand from the stadium seats at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach changes everything. We watched the arena pack out to maximum capacity, completely filling the stadium right towards the end of U.S. Senator Ashley Moody's speech and during Representative Byron Donalds' remarks, leaving a packed house by the time Donald Trump took the stage.
We did not survive six long years of systemic abandonment to watch multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical expansions marketed as a simple economic "victory" to a full stadium, while the human beings damaged by Operation Warp Speed are completely ignored and belittled from the platform.
Little do these political campaigns know that sitting right there in those packed stadium seats were people actively suffering from vaccine injuries. They had citizens who showed up clutching onto the last remaining sliver of faith they have in their government, desperately looking for a sign of resources, acknowledgment, or hope. Instead, we were met with corporate boasting about factory deals, proving that behind the scenes, the establishment does not care if we live or die . They had no clue they had people grasping for hope in that full crowd—not just one, but many—trying to keep the faith. It does not settle well, and it will not be forgotten.
I went live on video at the very end of the rally to speak this truth into the public record. And while the campaign teams blasted the arena music as loud as possible to drown out the reality of the room, they cannot delete the raw data or the legal receipts.
The political calculus in Florida has turned into a coordinated shell game that spans multiple administrations.
The Fact-Free Pfizer Lawsuit Funnel
We are being told to celebrate current Attorney General James Uthmeier’s consumer protection lawsuit against Pfizer and Albert Bourla as a massive victory. They are running their mouths on social media suggesting that financial payouts could "possibly" filter down to the injured later. But when you put your glasses on and look closely at the fine print, the illusion falls apart.
This case is structured strictly around civil penalties for deceptive trade practices. Any financial damages seized do not go toward creating treatment funds, diagnostic testing infrastructure, or direct clinical relief for local vaccine-injured citizens. Instead, 100% of that capital is routed straight into the general state treasuries to pad administrative state budgets. It is an election-week publicity stunt that will take years to litigate—long after the current Attorney General leaves office—leaving the actual injured constituents stranded with zero compensation while their statutory clocks completely run out.
The Twenty-Second Grand Jury Containment
Watching local Florida politicians who are actively up for reelection walk proudly onto that stage reveals the absolute depth of this non-partisan erasure. These officials are fully aware of the documented injuries and the ongoing suffering inside their own districts. Yet, they consistently choose to turn their heads to protect political alignments rather than demanding immediate, localized health resources.
The structural betrayal was executed right here at home through local legal containment loops. The Twenty-Second Statewide Grand Jury of Florida (Case No. SC22-1710) was heavily marketed to the public as a historic weapon to hold manufacturers accountable. Instead, it functioned as an administrative time-sink. When its final report was quietly released, it delivered zero criminal indictments and zero medical funding pathways—allowing the strict federal 1-year CICP statutes of limitations to silently expire on the vaccine-injured while the state ran out the clock.
The Real Double Standard: Capital vs. Care
The crowd was told to applaud a massive financial partnership, including a $1 billion corporate manufacturing expansion right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The government possesses immense leverage over these corporate giants. They can force international pharmaceutical syndicates to deploy billions of dollars into localized industrial infrastructure. Yet, they deliberately choose to route 100% of that capital into commercial drug production, while refusing to allocate a single dime toward direct clinical research, diagnostic testing, or treatment protocols for persistent spike protein tissue damage.
They hold flashy, private ribbon-cuttings for empty NIH buildings to harvest genomic data, and they run their mouths on stages about manufacturing jobs, but they refuse to look at the certified biological evidence right in front of them.
We are not waiting for their campaign scripts or their permission. By forcing independent, certified laboratory data straight into the permanent state archives via the Florida Chapter 119 Sunshine Law, we have built an unerasable paper trail. Voting is actively underway across Florida right now. We see the deception, we hold the records, and we hold the votes.
https://x.com/michell87463246/status/2116951303930740887?a=elxI5jQxn7M9RvaWiyM&s=46
Chellee 1.11.2026