With the midterm elections just one day out, I find myself reflecting on what Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Zach Lahn, and Tony Lyons said on October 26, during a Make America Healthy Again rally in Iowa – and how those words relate to where we are as a country.

Kennedy referenced his environmental work and talked about the mighty Hudson River. I see that river regularly because I live just a few miles from its shore. When I go on hikes with my sons, I remind them that the Hudson is alive again and that Kennedy was crucial in healing it.

Not too long ago, the Hudson was a lifeless, poisoned body of water. It was contaminated with PCBs, mercury, and other toxins. The fish were all dead or dying. The Bald Eagles that fed on the fish in the Hudson Valley were going extinct.

You could count the number of Bald Eagles nesting in the region on one hand.

America did that to the Hudson River. We desecrated our own water, our own land.

In 1984, Kennedy arrived at the shores of the Hudson as a young environmental attorney. He listened to the fisherman – the people connected to the river and to the land. The people who worked the river.

Kennedy chose those people over the experts and bureaucrats. He put his talents as a lawyer to work and brought the polluters to court.

The cleanup started with hundreds of hours of tedious and often acrimonious public engagement. The process was messy. It took hard work and sacrifice.

And it took time.

But now, forty years later, the Hudson River is alive again. Sturgeon and other fish populations are rebounding. Eagles are nesting. Even whales have returned.

There is still more work to do. Although fish are thriving, it is still unsafe to eat them in certain parts of the Hudson. The fisherman and the industry they ran for hundreds of years have not come back.

Healing takes time.

As a nation, we are just at the beginning of our clean up. MAHA, at its core, is about cleaning up our bodies from the myriads of toxic insults that Big Ag, Big Food, Big Chem, and Big Pharma have unleashed on our countrymen. In doing this work, we are restoring our souls.

Zach Lahn is seeking to become Iowa’s next governor and has said how much Kennedy has influenced him. He’s outlined a similar plan – clean up the water, restore the land and the people will be healthy again.

Zach Lahn

The Republican candidate intends to reduce nitrate and other contaminant levels in the state’s drinking water, echoing Kennedy’s success with the Hudson .

Lahn spoke about Iowa’s cancer crisis and how Iowans now dying at sixty years old had parents who died at ninety. Like Kennedy, he called out corporate capture and pointed blame at polluters, Big Ag and Big Pharma. Lahn also noted that the public health and medical establishment have done nothing to regain the trust they severed during the Covid era.

Lahn has focused his campaign on these issues because he, too, listened to the people. “Iowa has the best land, the best farmers and the best people,” Lahn said.

From the podium in Iowa, Lyons added that the state needs Lahn precisely because he cares about its children’s future and its citizens’ present. “This is the moment when we can do the right thing, and we can have a great human being in office, who is going to do things that will benefit every one of us,” Lyons said.

Anna Paulina Luna

As you head to the polls on Tuesday, we ask you to consider to vote for Zach Lahn for Governor of Iowa and other MAHA-endorsed candidates, including Joe Mitchell, who is seeking Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District; Representative Anna Paulina Luna in Florida’s 13th Congressional District; Mike Haridopolos, Florida’s 8th, ; Vic Mellor in Rhode Island’s 2nd ; Tom Barrett, in Missouri’s 7th ; Kevin Kiley in California’s 6th; Brandon Herrera in Texas’ 23rd; and Jace Yarbrough in Texas’ 32nd.

By listening to the people, Kennedy brought healing to one of America’s most iconic waterways. All MAHA candidates share Kennedy’s love and respect for nature, as well as his humanism and core values. They need our support before healing can begin.

It’s time to do your part. Go vote.